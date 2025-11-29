When did Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes start dating? Fans puzzled as Big Brother alum says he is single on Celebrity MasterChef

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes attend Dancers Against Cancer's 2025 Gala of the Stars at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Reality TV star Chris Hughes has sparked intense speculation on social media about his relationship with media personality JoJo Siwa after he was heard admitting he was single in a recently released episode of Celebrity MasterChef.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes began dating sometime in May after the end of Celebrity Big Boss, where they met earlier this year in April and began an intense but platonic friendship. Their relationship rumors were confirmed after The Sun posted images from a private getaway in May, where the two could be seen spending time together and kissing. According to Metro, Siwa referred to the images from her and Hughes’ vacation while speaking to NBC TV, and admitted that it was “funny” to see the photographs circulating in the media.

Then, in early June, Siwa provided more details on how the couple, whose friendship and chemistry were on full view during their time at the Celebrity Big Boss house, began dating. During an interview with The Guardian, Siwa, who initially hesitated and was at a loss for words,

“It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way…I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

What did Chris Hughes say about his relationship status?

Chris Hughes confused fans when he confessed during a recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef that he has been single for some time. According to Unilad, the reality TV star addressed his cooking habits, and while referring to his relationship status, said,

“So, I live on my own. I’ve been single for three years, so it’s not like I’m cooking for anyone. If I’m just cooking for myself, no one can appreciate it, apart from me…It’s quite sad really, isn’t it? I need someone there to show off to in the kitchen, I’ve got the judges.”

The statement stunned fans, who took to social media to question why Hughes omitted his relationship with Siwa. The comment confounded fans, especially since Siwa took to Instagram just on November 27 to celebrate their sixth-month anniversary.

Some netizens, as per Metro, also wondered if the Celebrity MasterChef was filmed before Hughes and Siwa’s relationship began. The news outlet also reported that even though the date of filming of Celebrity MasterChef is not clear, it seems that it was shot sometime before May, when Siwa and Hughes began dating.

JoJo Siwa has been open about dating a man after being in a relationship with a woman

Media star JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, whom she broke up with after her exit from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

As per another report by Metro, in September, a few months after social media was abuzz about her sexuality, Siwa addressed the concerns and during Sirius XM’s Smith Sisters Live, said,

“Just because I’m in a hetero relationship does not mean I’m straight. And okay, just say all of a sudden I said, “yeah, I’m straight”. Awesome. Who cares? Great. Beautiful. I’m still an ally then…My past doesn’t get to be discredited though because of that.”

She insisted that just because she is now in a relationship with a man, her past does not get nullified.