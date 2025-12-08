What's Jason Bateman saying about his relationship with sister Justine? Star opens up about their low-key sibling dynamic

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jason Bateman attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jason Bateman has made a rare comment about his relationship with his older sister, Justine Bateman. The actor admitted that they "don't see each other a ton" and that there are no typical get-togethers and reunions in their family during the holidays.

Bateman made the rare family comment in his new cover story for Esquire, published on Monday - December 8.

However, according to the actor, his non-typical dynamic with his older sister is "in a great way" and they aren't on bad terms. He explained:

"Our conversations are rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling."

Jason Bateman added that they do spend time together, but because they want to and not because they are siblings. He said:

"We hang out, and we're nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals regardless of the blood thing."

And speaking of spending time with his sister, the actor shared in the covert story that they have something planned soon. He revealed that they have set an upcoming visit - a lunch for next week.

The Bateman siblings entered Hollywood in their younger years. Jason Bateman started on Little House on the Prairie when he was 11 and Justin Bateman got her start at 16 on Family Ties.

Jason Bateman's sister recently slammed "imagined conflict" between her and the actor

As Jason Bateman alluded to in his latest cover story for Esquire, he and his sister Justine Bateman are on good terms.

The actor's sister made similar comments about him back in September when she dismissed the notion of an "imagined conflict" between the two of them.

Justine supported President Donald Trump's reelection, but her brother made headlines in June after criticizing Trump voters.

She wrote on X for those who alleged that they have a conflict because of their different political ideologies:

"Anyone bringing up my brother to me for any other reason than to say you like his new upcoming show, or any of his past work will be muted at best, and blocked at worst. I'm not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us over your political ideologies. Really, it's sick."

The two have made it a point not to talk about their relationship to the public except for occasional mentions throughout the years.

Jason Bateman referred to his relationship with Justine Bateman in WTF With Marc Marin in 2015 as "healthy."

While he admitted that they weren't close, he said that how they approach their relationship is that they "earn the relationship that adults should or could have" and not be "handcuffed" because of blood relations.

That said, he also admitted that he could be a better uncle, brother, and son.

Jason Bateman has two daughters with his wife Amanda Anka. He is also an uncle to Justine Bateman's two children with her financier husband, Mark Fluent.