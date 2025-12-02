What happened to Valegro the horse? Charlotte Dujardin pays tribute to Olympic gold medal-winning horse

Valegro and Uthopia (Image via Facebook/@CarlHester)

Valegro, one of the most famous dressage horses in history and the long-time ride of British rider Charlotte Dujardin, has died at the age of 23. The statement was released on December 1, 2025 and ends an era in which the achievements of a horse changed British dressage and charmed audiences across the world.

Known as “Blueberry,” Valegro was Britain’s most successful dressage horse. He won three Olympic gold medals under Dujardin, the team and individual at London 2012, and an individual at Rio 2016.

Together they won two World Equestrian Games golds, six European Championship golds and set world records in the Grand Prix, Grand Prix Special and Grand Prix Freestyle which still stand today.

Valegro's career ended in December 2016, where a farewell performance was also held at the London International Horse Show (Olympia). Almost 10 years after that Dujardin confirmed his death in an emotional post on social media, her first public posting since being banned from competition for a year in 2024.

In a heartfelt tribute, she wrote of their extraordinary connection and called Valegro her “constant” and “one in a million,” a summary of the years together, which stretched through the lower ranks to take them on to a legendary career.

"I’ve never sat on a horse like you, Blueberry. It was always your heart and your mind that made you the best. We grew together, learned together, believed together. You would enter the arena and just know how special you were - I could feel you grow. The hush of the crowd as everyone turned to look at you," Charlotte Dujardin added.

Valegro's death comes after the passing of his stablemate Uthopia

Valegro’s death was announced at the same time as his stablemate Uthopia passed away, who was also a 2012 Olympic team gold medallist with Carl Hester. Hester, who co-owned and trained Valegro alongside Dujardin, said both horses had been struggling with health issues due to their advancing years.

He said that to let them go into the world together was “the final act of loyalty and dignity," honoring a partnership that lasted a lifetime. In an emotional statement, Hester called the pair of horses “gave our sport a golden era,” and also inspired a nation and had a huge effect on the equestrian world.

"They leave behind a huge void, and the yard has changed forever and so have we. They were our family and I will love and miss them always. The impact they had will remain but sadly, we don’t get to keep horses forever," Carl Hester wrote on Facebook.

Valegro’s last performance — London International Horse Show, 2016 pic.twitter.com/pBl6naNUbI — horse dealer (@horsedealer_) September 12, 2024

During their competition careers, Valegro and Uthopia would live as adjacent neighbors, they were stabled together, turned out together and even travelled together to major championships. Their attachment lasted until retirement, and beyond its last moments.

Today Valegro is celebrated not just for his medals and records but the happiness he spread to his fans and his legacy. Together with Dujardin, he had one of the most famous partnerships in equestrian sport, demonstrating unity, trust and how phenomenal the partnership between horse and rider can be.