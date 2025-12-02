What did Bilaal Salaam claim about Will Smith and Duane Martin? Actor's former friend sues Jada Pinkett Smith for physically threatening him in 2021

BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 22: Actors Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will Smith attend the Environmental Media Association 26th Annual EMA Awards Presented By Toyota, Lexus And Calvert at Warner Bros. Studios on October 22, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)

A new lawsuit filed against Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of Will Smith, by his former friend, Bilaal Salaam, has now come to light.

Per Page Six, Salaam filed the suit on November 7, accusing Jada of threatening him at Will's birthday party in September 2021. The lawsuit document reads:

"While in the lobby, Jada Pinkett Smith approached Plaintiff with approximately seven members of her entourage, became verbally aggressive, and threatened Plaintiff by stating that if he continued ‘telling her personal business’ he would ‘end up missing or catch a bullet,’ and demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ‘or else.’"

The lawsuit comes two years after Bilaal Salaam claimed having caught Will Smith having an*l s*x with Duane Martin. Per a TMZ article (published in November 2023), Salaam made the claims in an interview with Tasha K, saying:

"I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having an*l s*x with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there."

However, the claim was denied by Will Smith's representative, who said that Salaam fabricated it and that it was "unequivocaly false."

Jada Pinkett was also asked about Bilaal's claims on The Breakfast Club in November 2023, when she made an appearance to promote her memoir, Worthy.

Addressing the rumor, Pinkett said:

"Let me just say this - it's ridiculous, and it's nonsense. And this is the person that tried a money shakedown and it didn't work. We're gonna take legal action. It's one thing to have your opinion on somebody versus just making up salacious, malacious stories. That's actionable."

​ Bilaal Salaam seeks $3 million in damages from Jada Pinkett Smith

While Jada Pinkett Smith might've called Bilaal Salaam's claims about Will and Duane from 2023 a made-up story, the latter seems to disagree in his latest lawsuit.

In addition to being threatened for physical harm, Salaam is also accusing Jada of "intentional infliction of emotional distress" because of her statement to TMZ denying having seen Will engage in s*xual behavior with other men.

"This was a false denial, as Plaintiff had already released a viral video showing Will Smith groping Alfonso Ribeiro (including his pen*s, ni**le, and butt**ks) in front of Defendant and her children, who were visibly present."

It further alleges that because of Jada's denial statement, not only was Bilaal's reputation destroyed, but his health and finances also suffered, in addition to the emotional trauma he incurred over her "malicious, intentional, and reckless conduct".

Bilaal is seeking $3 million in damages from Jada Pinkett Smith in his lawsuit. The actress's representatives haven't made any comments on it as of now.