Voiceover artist and actor Tony Germano passes away at 55

Tony Germano, a 55-year-old Brazilian actor and voice artist known for his work on Netflix and Nickelodeon projects, tragically died on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 following a fatal fall at his residence in São Paulo.

His representative confirmed the news, expressing deep sorrow and requesting privacy for his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult period.

The statement praised Germano’s generosity, professionalism, and the lasting impact he had on those who worked with him, and requested privacy for the family in their time of grief.

According to local reports from Folha de São Paulo and O Estado de São Paulo, the accident occurred amid home renovations, and Germano lost his balance, leading to the fatal fall.

Before the incident, he had been staying at his parents’ home.

A service honoring the actor was held on November 27 at the Bosque da Paz Cemetery in Vargem Grande Paulista, followed by a scheduled burial.

Friends and fans mourn Tony Germano

Friends and fans are in mourning of Tony Germano’s untimely death. They have taken to social media to share their tribute to the actor, such as his peer Miguel Falabella, who described Germano as "an untouchable professional," "dear friend" and "gifted actor."

"I have had the privilege of working alongside him in a few productions," he added.

Matheus Marchetti, who directed Germano in Labyrinth of Lost Boys, also shared the news of his passing, expressing how meaningful and impactful their creative collaboration had been.

Marchetti remembered Germano being a "father figure" on set and "someone any of us could count on," and noted, "I am so lucky to have found a soul as generous, as talented, and as endearing as Tony Germano. It's a gift from the rarest of all.” On the social media X, fans grieved the loss of Germano, with one user writing, “This is tragic May his soul rest in peace and paradise.”



“May he rest in peace,” stated another.



“That's so sad :(” said yet another.

Notable works of Tony Germano

Tony Germano was widely recognized for his Portuguese voice acting across several major children’s and family titles, including Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Netflix’s Go, Dog, Go!, and even contributions to the soundtrack of Disney’s 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast.

His voice work also extended to beloved series such as Elena of Avalor and The Muppets, showcasing his range and versatility.

Beyond voice acting, Germano built a strong theater career, performing in acclaimed stage productions like The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and Jekyll & Hyde.

He additionally appeared in on-screen roles, including Doctor Lauro in the 2025 film Labyrinth of Lost Boys and a part in the 2023 movie An Unforgettable Year: Autumn, according to IMDb.

His diverse body of work highlighted his talent across multiple mediums and left a significant impact on audiences and colleagues alike.

