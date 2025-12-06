Thomas Markle expresses wish to reunite with Meghan and meet grandchildren following emergency medical treatment

(Image via Instagram / @theperezhilton)

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has expressed his hope to reconnect with his daughter and meet his grandchildren following a serious medical emergency that led to the amputation of his left leg. The 81-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Cebu, Philippines, after his foot turned blue-black and swollen, leaving him in severe pain and unable to walk.

According to a first-hand account from a close friend, Markle sent a text message early Wednesday morning saying, “Going to lose the leg today.” The message reached the friend before his own family members, including his son, Tom Jr., and daughter, Samantha, were informed.

Reports have suggested Meghan became aware of her father's health crisis only after news coverage surfaced. Despite claims that the Duchess had attempted to “reach out,” Markle clarified that he has not heard from her personally. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said,

“Of course I want to speak to her but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances. I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too.”

Former Royal Gardener Jack Stooks reacts as Thomas Markle makes a desperate plea from his hospital bed to see Meghan Markle ‘one more time’ before he dies. pic.twitter.com/pLkskKOgpL — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 7, 2025

Thomas Markle has not met Prince Harry or his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four. His estrangement from Meghan began around her 2018 royal wedding, which he was unable to attend due to health complications, including two heart attacks.

Thomas Markle undergoes leg amputation after severe medical emergency

In the latest health emergency, doctors discovered a major blood clot in Markle’s thigh, which restricted blood flow and caused the tissue in his foot to deteriorate rapidly. His son said,

“By Tuesday it was a blue-black colour and it looked like the flesh was dying… They did an ultrasound and said there was a huge blood clot in his thigh which had cut off blood flow to his lower left leg.”

Markle was granted permission for a photograph to be taken from his hospital bed, hoping to express his gratitude to those who had sent him prayers and support. He said,

“People are so kind… I would like to show people I'm OK. I'm grateful to the wonderful medical team who saved my life.”

Markle, who previously suffered a stroke in 2022, acknowledged that his recovery will be lengthy. He added,

“I'm grateful to still be alive… I really want to say ‘thank you’ to the people of the UK who have been so kind to me. I have a long road ahead.”

As Markle continues his recovery, he remains open to healing strained family ties, emphasizing his long-standing wish to reconnect with Meghan and meet her children.