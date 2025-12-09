Superman snubbed at 2026 Golden Globes nominations despite being the highest grossing superhero movie of 2025

Superman (Image via X/@Superman)

The Golden Globes will be held on January 11, 2026, marking the launch of an eventful awards season, and the newly announced nominations reveal both surprises and expected omissions. While genre projects like Sinners, Frankenstein and Severance earned recognition, superhero films were largely overlooked.

James Gunn's Superman, the stepping stone of the new DCU on the big screen, received no nomination despite being submitted for consideration by Warner Bros. and generating heavy awards buzz and significant industry attention. A similar fate awaited the MCU films Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Even in the “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” category created to honor high-performing mainstream films, Superman was excluded, while titles such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Wicked: For Good secured spots. The omission is notable given Superman’s status as the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025.

For which categories did WB submit Superman at the Golden Globes?

James Gunn’s DC Universe Superman entered the awards race in November 2025, with Warner Bros. submitting the summer blockbuster in major drama categories at the Golden Globes. The studio is campaigning the film for Best Motion Picture – Drama, along with acting considerations for David Corenswet as Best Actor (Drama), Rachel Brosnahan as Supporting Actress and Nicholas Hoult as Supporting Actor.

Gunn is also submitted for Best Director and Best Screenplay, while “The Mighty Crabjoy’s Theme,” written by Gunn, Eric Nally and Devin Williams, is competing for Best Original Song. The film additionally qualifies for Outstanding Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, having surpassed $150 million worldwide and currently ranking as 2025’s third-highest domestic release, behind Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie.

Positioning Superman in the drama category reflects Gunn’s effort to elevate the character beyond traditional superhero escapism, emphasizing deeper themes that explore Clark Kent’s alienness and humanity.

The film has generated significant online discussion, particularly due to its storyline involving Boravia’s invasion of Jarhanpur, which many viewers interpret as a clear parallel to the Israel–Gaza conflict, though Warner Bros. has not commented on these geopolitical comparisons.

