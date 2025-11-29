What is Small Business Saturday? All about shopping festival in between Cyber Monday and Black Friday

A general view of a Black Friday sign is seen in the city center of Frankfurt, Germany, on November 28, 2025. (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Small Business Saturday happens every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It sits between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, putting the spotlight on small shops during a time when big companies grab all the attention with their big sales.

American Express started this event in 2010, and since 2011, the United States Small Business Administration has joined in to support it.

The goal is to get people to buy from local and independent brands, whether in person or online.

The 2025 American Express Shop Small Impact Study shows that 86% of shoppers plan to buy from small businesses this holiday season. This number has been increasing over the last 10 years.

This growing interest means small shops have a big chance to make money. In 2024, American Express saw people spend $22 billion on Small Business Saturday alone.

The organizers started this event to help small businesses deal with the tough competition during holiday shopping.

Big stores rule this time with their huge discounts and lots of ads, which makes it hard for smaller shops to keep up.

Recent numbers from American Express show that 56% of small business owners think it's harder to stay in the game during the holidays than at other times of the year.

How Small Business Saturday boosts annual revenue and supports independent brands

Small Business Saturday offers visibility during a crucial sales window. The small retailers predict that almost a quarter of their yearly income will be produced by the Small Business Saturday 2025 transactions.

The increase in shopping activities assists many businesses in achieving their annual goals and prepares them for the forthcoming year.

Shahla Karimi, the owner and designer of jewelry brand Shahla Karimi, stresses the cultural and community significance of backing independent entrepreneurships.

“Small Business Saturday isn’t about a day — it’s a reminder that independent brands shape culture, and are built on passion, creativity, craft and community,” she says. She adds, “When you shop with us on Small Business Saturday, or any day, you’re helping us keep that spirit alive.”

For many entrepreneurs, the holiday period is especially critical. As Karimi explains,

“For many of us, the holiday season isn’t just busy: It’s make-or-break. Choosing to shop small has a real impact. It helps us cover rising costs, hire locally, and continue doing what we love.”

Over the last 16 years, consumers have collectively spent an estimated $223 billion during Small Business Saturday.

The movement has expanded internationally as well, now active in more than a dozen countries, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Small Business Saturday continues to play an essential role in strengthening local economies, increasing the visibility of independent brands, and reminding shoppers of the value of community-centered commerce.

