“My son was colored”: Crystal Wilsey denies “racist” accusation as backlash intensifies over viral Cinnabon racial slur video

The fired Cinnabon worker defends herself in a TikTok clip (Image via Facebook/Crystal Terese)

Former Cinnabon employee Crystal Wilsey has garnered severe backlash after she went viral for hurling a racial slur at a Somali couple. Many have continued to criticise the Wisconsin woman for using the N-word. The bakery worker was also heard calling herself a racist, as she told the pair:

“I’m racist and I’ll say that to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful.”

Amid the ongoing criticism from the netizens, Crystal Wilsey seemingly defended herself in a TikTok clip.

As many continued to censure her and described her as a racist, the fired Cinnabon worker said in the voiceover to one of her videos:

“P.S., to the racism, if you look at my Facebook from 2010, you’ll see on there that I have a blended family, and my son was colored.”

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Wilsey’s son, Jovan Abel Valadez, had a Mexican father, Juan Valadez Jr.

The TikToker’s child suffered from a genetic disorder, Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), and passed away on November 22, 2014. Jovan was one of Crystal Wilsey’s five children, the Daily Mail reported.

When a comment mocked Wilsey for supposedly using her late son as the excuse, she hit back:

“[He had] Addison's disease, and he was discriminated called chocolate because he had brown skin~ explanation of racism.”

Crystal Wilsey claimed:

“Standing up for myself and turning into a defensive individual for said reasons did not make me racist.”

Wilsey also defended the use of the N-word and wrote:

“The initial word could be referenced to a racial slur, except he called me racist and I returned the comment, and you have no idea what occurred previously to her recording or the harassment I endured. But okay, got Buns Hun!”

Another user lambasted Crystal Wilsey in a comment that read:

“You are so embarrassing to the human race. Good luck finding a job from here forward.”

The TikToker replied:

“For defending and inspiring others? Okay Karen.”

According to the New York Post, the former Cinnabon worker had a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2001 and includes charges of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, DUI, and more.

Amid the online criticism, her fundraiser has gained traction and has raised thousands.

Crystal Wilsey GiveSendGo goal increased to $271,301, as the donations go past $125,000

The Cinnabon bakery worker was fired from the Wisconsin outlet after the video capturing her racist tirade went viral.

Wilsey was also accused of making problematic remarks towards the Somali customer’s hijab.

Cinnabon reacted to the calls for action against her and stated on X that she was fired based on the disturbing video shot in the Ashwaubenon, WI, bakery. The brand asserted:

“The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”

After her firing, Tom Hennessy, a popular conservative X user, created a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help Crystal Wilsey. He wrote on the page:

“Meet Crystal: hardworking White mom doing her job at Cinnabon. Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation. Instead of banning the offenders and backing their employee, Cinnabon fires Crystal to keep the nons happy.”

Hennessy declared:

“We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal. No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”

The initial goal was set at $109,110, but the fundraiser readily reached the amount. Later, the organizer increased the goal to $271,301, seemingly due to the overwhelming support.

Currently, the campaign has raised $126,089, with many voicing their support for Crystal Wilsey.