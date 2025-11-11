"Misogynistic double standards": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Dylan's perfect score while Jordan earns 9s

Dylan Efron from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34, episode 9, titled 20th Birthday Party, aired on November 11, 2025, in which seven couples competed to reach the final rounds.

Among the contestants was Dylan Efron, who earned the season’s second perfect score for his Argentine Tango routine to Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers.

He, along with his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, was praised by the panelists for the execution and timing on stage.

Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles, who came out on stage with pro Ezra after Dylan’s act, received 9s from the judges, apart from Derek Hough, who gave her a 10.

She presented a cha-cha routine to Get Up by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire, which was inspired by Wayne Brady’s season 31 freestyle routine.

As soon as the scores were revealed, Dancing with the Stars fans flocked to X to share their opinions on the judges’ verdict.

Fans criticized the panelists for scoring Dylan higher than Jordan, arguing that the judges nitpicked Jordan’s performances every week for no reason.

According to viewers of the show, Jordan’s act was far superior to Dylan’s and deserved a perfect score.

With that, they took to social media to state their views, as one commented:

“Dylan getting a perfect score for a hunched over and expressionless A.Tango, yet Jordan outperformed and only gets a 37???? Hmmm the misogynistic double standards are very frustrating this season (and every season).”

Dancing with the Stars viewers were disappointed with the judges’ take on Dylan and Jordan’s acts.

“dylan getting a perfect score for daniella dancing around him and jordan getting three 9s after that performance this show is a joke sorrrry !!” a fan wrote.

“i’ve. never been more angry at the judging. YOU GAVE STATUE DYLAN EFRON 40/40 AND JORDAN F**KING CHILES 37/40???????? DID WE WATCH THE SAME F**KING DANCES??? “your shoulders went a little bit up when you turned” carrie ann when i f**king catch you,” another one commented.

“A 40???? a 40 for DYLAN????? Am I just like a hater or something? Hello??” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Jordan was exceptionally better and well executed compared to Dylan, these judges are f**king insane,” a person wrote.

“and just so we’re all on the same page, dylan has only made it this far because he’s paired with THE DANIELLA KARAGACH,” another netizen commented.

“The dwts judges are incredibly male centered and also scared of the fans which is leading to undeserved scores. If Jordan and Elaine were men or if their fans were meaner online they would’ve gotten 10s too,” a fan posted.

What did Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba say about Jordan’s performance?

While reviewing Jordan’s Cha Cha performance, Bruno Tonioli called her a “bad girl,” adding that she brought “s*xy back" to the dance form.

Derek Hough was equally impressed by the performance, noting that he loved the “texture and the body” Jordan showcased throughout her act.

However, Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out that the act was a “little wild at times.” She added that Jordan’s shoulders went up while turning, saying it happened “numerous times.”

That said, Carrie Ann clarified that she critiqued her only so that she could keep on improving.

With three 9s from Carrie, Bruno, and Tom, along with a 10 from Derek, Jordan scored 37 points out of 40.

Meanwhile, Dylan, whose performance, according to Carrie Ann, was the best Argentine Tango in Dancing with the Stars, got all 10s from the judges.

Fans of the ABC show, however, were not pleased with the scoring of the two acts.

Stay tuned for more updates.