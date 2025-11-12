La Toya Jackson health struggles explored as cryptic video sparks concern

La Toya Jackson attends GBK's American Music Awards Luxury Gift Lounge on November 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

La Toya Jackson recently shared an update on her health, posting a video on her Instagram handle on November 7, 2025, saying she's "here at the doctor again."

The video features Jackson sitting on a blue chair, seemingly in a waiting room.

"Hi guys, I hope everyone's doing well. I'm here at the doctor again, so I'm hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good, and I hope you guys have a great day," she said.

The video was accompanied by a caption, stating:

"Wishing you guys a fun filled lovely weekend with much joy!!! Sending love and light to you all!❤️💫 Please stay safe, and of course most of all healthy!"💖

Although she didn't share the reason for her doctor's visit or the details of her tests and treatment, La Toya gave her fans another update in an Instagram video posted on November 11.

"Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it]—that place again. Constantly getting checkups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys."

In the caption, she sent "love, hugs and light" to her fans, adding, "Have a positive prosperous enjoyable week💖"

Fans of Janet Jackson and the late Michael Jackson's sister flooded the comment section of the post with prayers and well-wishes.

"Prayers for good health long life God bless you and your family. I grew up watching your videos dancing to heart dont lie sooo cute love your fashion," one user wrote.

"Ms. Latoya, I’m pray that everything is alright. Sending prayers and positive vibes up and out for you🙏🏾" another user stated.

"Sending you healing vibes and praying that your results are good. Keeping you in prayer ❤️🙏" another user said.

Jackie Jackson and his wife Emily sent flowers to La Toya Jackson

Michael Jackson with his mother Katherine, sisters Janet and La Toya, and brother Randy at the wedding of older brother Jermaine Jackson on December 15, 1973. pic.twitter.com/lxrUcfMkjW — Prof Net (@PNetGlobal_) November 10, 2025

On November 4, 2025, La Toya Jackson shared another Instagram video featuring a bouquet of white and pink roses sent by her brother Jackie Jackson and his wife Emily. Although she didn't mention the reason for the gift, she expressed her gratitude in the caption.

"Thank you for the lovely flowers 💐@JackieJackson5 and @dutchmoma702! This made my day! How sweet and thoughtful! Love you guys!😘 #Flowers #instagood #life #photooftheday #love #thejacksons #jacksonfamily #latoyajackson" she captioned the post.

​La Toya Jackson's health concerns surfaced shortly after the passing of her brother Tito Jackson, a member of The Jackson 5, at age 70 from a heart attack on September 15.

Shortly after, La Toya shared a tribute to her brother on her X handle.

"Yesterday was a celebration of life! We love you Tito and we will miss you!" she wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates.