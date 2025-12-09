Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear in matching tangerine orange outfits for the Marty Supreme premiere in LA

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "Marty Supreme" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Shutting down all the break-up rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen together on Monday, December 8, 2025, for the premiere event of Chalamet’s upcoming movie, Marty Supreme. At the Los Angeles premiere, the power couple appeared together, twinning in matching tangerine orange outfits.

Reported by Daily Mail, the 28-year-old beauty stunned in a bright orange Chrome Hearts dress featuring a plunging neckline, side cut-outs, and bold silver chain accessories. Timothée, 29, complemented her in a matching orange leather Chrome Hearts suit and boots, carrying a ping pong paddle crossbody bag as a nod to his role as table tennis champion Marty Mauser in the film.

The couple held hands and hugged on the red carpet, proving their romance is alive. They were last seen together in October at a Yankees game. Both have been careful about keeping their relationship private, avoiding social media posts and not mentioning each other on The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s tangerine orange outfits are the new talk of the town

The couple looked completely coordinated in orange outfits. Kylie’s kitten heels and long nails perfectly matched the orange theme. She looked stunning as always, wearing a neckpiece with a large silver cross that complemented her plunging neckline. On the red carpet, she posed with Timothée, keeping her jewellery minimal with just a single ring and a silver bracelet.

Timothée’s ping-pong bag was the standout piece of their looks, tying into the theme of his upcoming film Marty Supreme. He wore an orange leather suit and matching Chrome Hearts orange boots.

Recently, Kylie Jenner joined her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the world premiere of his movie Marty Supreme at the New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025. She was backstage with him and the director, Josh Safdie, before they surprised the audience on stage. Cast members like Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, the Creator also appeared.

With their orange outfits now making headlines, another fashion moment from Marty Supreme has already gone viral months before the movie’s release. The film’s promotional windbreaker jacket has turned into a huge trend. It’s a sporty 90s-style jacket with bold color and star embroidery on the front.

Designed by Doni Nahmias, Timothée Chalamet’s stylist Taylor McNeill, and A24, the jacket quickly caught the eyes of fans. Timothée wore it first, then Kylie Jenner showed it off at a baseball game. Soon, celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Tom Brady, and Kid Cudi were spotted wearing it. Due to this star power, the jacket has become one of the biggest movie merch crazes in recent times.