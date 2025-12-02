Is Elizabeth Olsen’s Love and Death now available on Netflix? Explained

A scene from Love & Death (Image via YouTube/@warnerbrosentertainment)

Netflix expands its library with new movies and TV shows at the start of each month, and in December 2025, it added Love & Death, an underrated HBO thriller starring Elizabeth Olsen. Netflix continues to stand out for its strong mix of licensed and original content, with many of its originals ranking among the best TV shows ever made.

Recently, Netflix has also become a secondary home for select HBO series, such as Sex and the City, thanks to a licensing agreement that allows these titles to reach a wider audience. As a result, some shows are now available on both HBO Max and Netflix. The newest arrival from HBO is a gripping Elizabeth Olsen–led thriller, now gaining fresh attention and recommended as a must-watch on the platform.

Love & Death centers on Candy Montgomery — a seemingly ordinary Texas housewife in the early 1980s who, trapped in suburban ennui and longing for more, begins an affair with her friend Allan Gore. When the affair is discovered, it triggers a violent confrontation: Candy kills Allan’s wife, Betty Gore, with an axe, claiming self-defense.

The subsequent trial becomes a national spectacle, unpacking the tangled psychology, guilt, and societal expectations behind the crime. In the end, Candy is acquitted — but the series questions whether justice and truth are ever simple.

Exploring the cast of Love & Death

Love & Death features a powerful ensemble led by Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife whose life veers into darkness — a role that stands in contrast to her well-known work in WandaVision and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen’s portrayal anchors the series, supported by Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore, the man whose affair with Candy sparks a devastating chain of events.

Lily Rabe delivers a gripping performance as Betty Gore, Allan’s wife and the tragic victim at the center of the true-crime story. Patrick Fugit appears as Pat Montgomery, Candy’s husband, who struggles with the fallout of the scandal. The cast also includes Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler, Candy’s close friend and confidante, while Tom Pelphrey plays defense attorney Don Crowder, who takes on Candy’s high-profile case.

Keir Gilchrist portrays Pastor Ron Adams, offering a spiritual lens on the unfolding turmoil, and Elizabeth Marvel brings depth to the role of Pastor Jackie Ponder. Together, this ensemble creates a tense, emotionally layered retelling of one of Texas’s most shocking real-life crimes.

How to watch Love & Death on Netflix

Viewers can watch Love & Death on Netflix by simply logging into their accounts and searching for the title, as the series is fully available on the platform.

To stream it, Netflix offers three subscription plans:

The Standard with Ads plan costs $7.99 per month and provides full access to the library with limited commercial breaks. For an uninterrupted experience, the Standard ad-free plan is available at $17.99 per month, offering higher video quality and the ability to watch on multiple devices. Users who prefer the best possible streaming quality can choose the Premium plan at $24.99 per month, which includes 4K + HDR support along with additional simultaneous streams.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

