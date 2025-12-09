What happened to Osamason? Broken ankle claim explored as rapper's rushed to hospital after fall from stage

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 11: OsamaSon performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on November 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

American rapper and songwriter Osamason reportedly was rushed to the hospital after he fell from stage. According to Kurrco, the incident reportedly happened amid his Psykotic Tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 8, 2025. Reports suggested that the rapper sustained a broken ankle, which further led to the alleged hospitalization.

Videos capturing an ambulance seemingly leaving the scene have flooded several social media platforms, such as X and Reddit. The tweet by Kurrco came with a caption that read,

"OsamaSon was reportedly rushed to a hospital after falling off the stage at his Psykotic Tour stop in Phoenix, AZ, according to concert-goers."

The tweet garnered massive attention on the platform with more than 5.4K likes since it was posted online. No additional details about the rapper's health have been revealed as of now. The rapper's team has not yet issued an official statement on the claims of him being injured.

For the unversed, the Psykotic Tour started on October 16, 2025, with the first stop set to happen in St. Louis. The rapper performed in a lot of other cities, such as Madison, Detroit, Raleigh, Baltimore, San Antonio, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, and a lot more. Many netizens shared their excitement on social media platforms.

Osamason recently ended his show in Houston after fans apparently began throwing shoes at him

22-year-old Osamason recently made it to the headlines after one of his shows began getting chaotic. During his show in Houston on November 26, the rapper reportedly had to end his show just after performing three songs. Jamil David, culture reporter for Chron, reported that the rapper walked off after this incident broke out.

Many concertgoers captured Osamason's reaction after many began throwing shoes at him. The rapper was reportedly seen picking up a shoe and saying,

"You think you're f**king funny, huh?"

According to Jamil David, the rapper was also heard calling Houston a "sh*tty a** place." On November 28, the rapper was performing in Dallas when the crowd began chanting "f*ck Houston," to which he responded by cracking a smile. The rapper has become quite a popular name in the underground rap scene. The rapper's ongoing tour is to promote his fourth studio album, Psykotic, which was released in October 2025.

Earlier this year, the rapper spoke to Complex and spoke about how much he loved the crowd's energy during his concerts.

"To go on stage, and I am singing a song, and I got thousands of other people singing a song with me and dancing and going crazy and just in a different mode to where you're not thinking about how people see them in that moment," said Osamason at the time.

The rapper additionally stated,

"They're happy to see me, and they're just living their life. So it just makes me feel so good, bro. I feel like everybody should be able to feel that energy in life. It's just beautiful."

His ongoing tour will continue till December 20, 2025, with the final stop in Vancouver. He is also about to cover places like San Diego, Berkeley, and Sacramento in the next few days.

