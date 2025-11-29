How to get cheap Walmart membership during Black Friday sale? Details explored

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are making waves with big discounts on tech, home goods, and holiday must-haves. One standout offer this year is the huge markdown on the Walmart+ annual membership. Until December 2, new and eligible returning members can grab a full year of Walmart+ for $49, which is 50% off the regular price of $98. This special deal gives customers early access to Black Friday sales, free shipping perks, fuel discounts, and other online benefits.

Walmart launched a discounted Walmart+ membership to help customers simplify holiday shopping. Members get early access to Black Friday sales, which are spread across November.

Deals Event 1 kicked off on November 14, but Walmart+ members could shop online deals earlier, starting November 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

Deals Event 2 is scheduled from November 25 to 30, with online shopping starting November 25 and in-store offers beginning November 28.

Walmart+ members, however, gain a head start again with access starting November 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Cyber Monday falls on December 1, but members get early access online starting November 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition to early shopping access, Walmart+ members can choose between ad-supported Paramount+ or Peacock every 90 days, as part of their subscription benefits.

The membership comes with perks like free deliveries, no minimum free shipping, and discounts on gas.

These features assist shoppers in handling their holiday spending better while taking advantage of seasonal deals.

Keep in mind, the 50% off Walmart+ Black Friday deal doesn’t apply to current annual members. However, all other shoppers can grab this offer with a quick sign-up.

To get the discounted membership, head to walmart.com/plus, click on “Claim offer and get early access,” and follow the prompts to complete your annual Walmart+ subscription at the discounted price.

Walmart shared details about its Cyber Week event on October 27. They confirmed discounts will roll out in phases over the season. Shoppers can grab deals both online and in stores, giving them plenty of ways to save.

As Black Friday gets bigger every year, Walmart+ members get special perks like early access to huge discounts during these busy sales.

Walmart’s Black Friday promo for 50% off a Walmart+ membership stays available until December 2, leaving shoppers a short time to sign up and take advantage of big holiday savings.