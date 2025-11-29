How to get cheap Kindle membership during Black Friday sale? Details explored

Part of the Kindle application is seen on an iPad on Ocotber 24, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Black Friday keeps offering big discounts to help readers save on book expenses, and the Kindle Unlimited deal this year shines as a super-affordable choice. As the holiday months bring chilly weather and more indoor time, a lot of readers switch to digital books to save space and money. This year’s Kindle Unlimited Black Friday sale lets people explore millions of books at a much lower cost.

Amazon is letting people get the first three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1 right now, but for a short time. This deal works for everyone, even if you don’t have a Prime membership.

Last week, they had a similar offer, but it gave you two months instead of three for the same $1 price.

Since the usual cost is $11.99 a month, this Black Friday offer saves you $35 in total.

While there have been bigger discounts in past years, this is still a great chance for regular readers looking to score a good holiday deal.

Kindle unlimited Black Friday deal offers three months of unlimited reading for new users

A Kindle Unlimited subscription gives readers endless access to a huge collection of e-books and audiobooks from all the big genres.

You can dive into fiction, non-fiction, bestsellers, or even indie books. You don’t need a Kindle device either. People can use the Kindle app on their phones or tablets to enjoy this service too.

Shoppers should keep in mind that the special Black Friday price is for the first three months. After that, the membership will renew every month at $11.99, unless you choose to cancel it.

Amazon suggests checking your subscription settings if you don’t want it to continue after the discount period. If you’re hunting for more Black Friday savings, you can find more deals in Amazon’s seasonal sale section.

Anyone with an Amazon account can access the Kindle Unlimited offer. You don’t need a Prime membership to grab this promotion.

Amazon does point out, though, that Prime members enjoy extras like faster free shipping, special discounts, and promotions just for them.

Many Kindle Unlimited deals during the year are reserved for Prime members, which is why this offer stands out since it’s open to more people.

Amazon claims the latest promotion "pays for itself as long as you read just one book during the three-month period."

Although earlier deals have offered three free months, this discount might be the easiest option yet for people who do not have a Prime subscription.

People wanting to try e-books without spending much upfront can grab this deal before it ends.