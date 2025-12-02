How did KEM meet his wife? Relationship explored as R&B singer's set to welcome his 8th child

R&B singer KEM is expecting his eighth child, his fifth with wife Erica Owens. (Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

R&B/soul artist Kim Lamont Owens, professionally known as KEM, 58, who met his wife, Erica Owens, at a meet-and-greet event in Atlanta, is expecting his eighth baby, his fifth with her. The couple revealed the news in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, published on Monday, December 1.

Lamont spoke about his chance encounter with Erica in a January 2021 video posted on KEMTV on YouTube. Referring to seeing her at the meet-and-greet, the singer said:

"Which is really interesting because I felt like I shouldn't have been out on the road. But had I not been out on the road, I wouldn't have met my wife. We took a picture together, and I said something, I don't remember what it was that made her blush."

For her part, Erica reminisced:

"I remember walking up to him and asking him, which side do you want me to stand, you know, like I'm trying to, he's like, 'you can stand wherever you like', and I'm just like, 'Oh!'"

Lamont recalled Erica introducing herself as an aspiring disc jockey. The singer asked her for a business card, which Erica didn't have, but she ended up sharing her Instagram with him. Lamont sent her a DM that very night.

The artist revealed he flew to Georgia for his first date with Erica and they had sushi. The two also attended a New Year's Eve church service. Lamont told the LEVEL Man magazine in a separate interview:

"I tell people the Lord was in our relationship from the top."

KEM expressed Erica was not enamored with his celebrity lifestyle. Erica explained what exactly about Lamont's celebrity status concerned her:

"You hear all these stories about people and, how they have different girlfriends, in different cities, it's like, 'I don't wanna be that'."

However, Erica shared KEM always genuinely meant his words and his actions. The singer eventually popped the question on the second anniversary of their first date, at the very church where they had their first date. Referring to Erica, Lamont declared:

"I would always introduce her as the love of my life."

Lamont shared he became a better and grateful person after meeting Erica. He called the first time they met a "divine encounter".

KEM and Erica talk about becoming parents together for the fifth time

​KEM and Erica Owens walked down the aisle in 2019, after nearly four years of dating. The two share four children together. After announcing they were expecting their fifth child together, the singer told PEOPLE in his latest interview:

"Being a husband and a father continues to be the greatest blessing of my life."

The singer's wife, Erica, shared:

"Motherhood has been such a meaningful journey for me, and I'm grateful."

KEM is also father to two daughters from a previous relationship, while Erica has a daughter from her previous partner. The Love Always Wins crooner told the outlet:

"Erica and I are looking forward to welcoming another little miracle into our growing family."

Erica also shared her love and excitement for this "next chapter" in her life.