Sarah Beckstrom, fatally shot in DC, found Washington deployment limiting and "pointless," former boyfriend claims

Community members prepare a portrait of West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom for a vigil in her honor at the town hall (Image via Getty)

After National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom died in an ambush shooting near the White House, her boyfriend said she had believed her deployment to Washington was "pointless."

When a CNN reporter asked whether Sarah believed "in the mission of being there? Did she think it was important, or did she think they didn’t belong there," the 20-year-old's ex-boyfriend, Adam Carr, said:

"It was mixed. She got deputized in there, and they gave them no rights to do anything. People spit towards us, cuss at us, throw things at us, and we can’t do nothing. She couldn’t detain nobody. She couldn’t stop them from doing wrong. It was— they told them to call the cops."

He continued:

"She wanted to make the difference. She wanted to extremely. She was happy with it. And she just was also like, 'Why am I here if I can’t do nothing? Where they limited them so much. She’s like, 'It’s pointless.' She’s like, 'I get why we’re here. Crime is bad, but it’s pointless if we can’t do anything.'

In an interview with NBC News, Carr shared that he began dating Sarah in high school and that they remained on good terms after separating last month.

"She doesn't even have to know you and she’ll do anything for you," Carr said.

"She hated it. She cried about it": Adam Carr on Sarah Beckstrom's Washington deployment

Furthermore, in the interview with NBC News, Adam Carr also shared that Sarah Beckstrom, known as "Becky" among her military friends, initially didn't want to go to the capital because she feared feeling lonely. Over time, however, she grew to enjoy the experience.

"She hated it. She cried about it," he said.

The 20-year-old was one of the two members who were shot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Revealing her death, in a Thanksgiving call to service members, U.S. President Donald Trump said:

"She’s just passed away. She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now."

Regarding US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, the other National Guard member injured in the shooting, the POTUS said he was in "very bad shape" and "fighting for his life."

"We are saddened to confirm the death of Army National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of Summersville, West Virginia. Spc. Beckstrom died Nov. 27, 2025, as a result of a gunshot wound. She was one of the two West Virginia National Guardsmen who were shot near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington D.C. on November 26. Spc. Beckstrom enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard on June 26, 2023 and served as military police soldier with the 863rd Military Police Company," The D.C. National Guard wrote on Facebook.

They continued:

"This is a devastating loss to our National Guard family,” said Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force District of Columbia commander. “Spc. Sarah Beckstrom came to the District from West Virginia to make our nation's capital safe and beautiful. She is a hero and we mourn her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones and with the West Virginia National Guard."

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national living in Washington, is identified as a suspect in the incident. According to AP News, the charges against him have been upgraded to first-degree murder after Sarah died.

He now faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, per the outlet.