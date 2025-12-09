Despite several nominations, Wicked: For Good misses out on Best Picture and Director categories at Golden Globes 2026

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Wicked: For Good European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square (Image via Getty)

Wicked: For Good stars earned notable recognition at the Golden Globe 2026 nominations, though the film itself faced mixed results. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both received their second consecutive nominations for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, repeating their success from the first Wicked film. Erivo is now in the running in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, while Grande secured another Supporting Actress nomination.

Ariana Grande has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture pic.twitter.com/jfNhII3atl — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) December 8, 2025

However, despite these strong individual showings, the movie was unexpectedly snubbed in the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category. It, however, did receive a nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement—a category the original Wicked won. The lack of nominations for the film and director Jon M. Chu surprised many, given the movie’s strong box-office performance in an otherwise lackluster Hollywood year.

Reception for the sequel has been more subdued online, with some fans noting that its darker storyline and fewer iconic Broadway songs make it less crowd-pleasing than its predecessor. Still, the sequel’s music earned appreciation with two nominations for Best Original Song (“No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble”). The Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on January 11, 2026.

Exploring the plot for Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good continues the story begun in the first film — based on the second act of the beloved eponymous musical. It follows Elphaba and Glinda as their relationship strains under political turmoil in the Land of Oz.

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers for Wicked: For Good. Reader's discretion is advised.

Years after their split, Elphaba becomes the vilified “Wicked Witch of the West,” hell-bent on exposing the tyranny of the corrupted Wizard of Oz, who rules by oppressing animals and manipulating power. Meanwhile, Glinda, now a public-facing figure under the Wizard’s regime, becomes disillusioned with her own complicity.

As Elphaba tries to save the oppressed and free the animals, her efforts lead to catastrophe: loved ones are harmed, and betrayals mount. Faced with mounting desperation, she embraces the labels imposed on her — taking on the mantle of “wicked” to fight a corrupt system.

In a dramatic climax, Elphaba fakes her death to escape persecution, and secretly flees Oz with her love, Fiyero, while Glinda confronts the Wizard’s corruption, uncovers shocking truths, and steps into leadership in his stead. The film ends with a bittersweet farewell and a drastic reshaping of Oz’s legacy.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

