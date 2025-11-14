Dave Burgess, celebrated guitarist and writer of 'Tequila', dies at 90

Dave Burgess, Band Leader Behind “Tequila,” Dies at 90 (Image via YouTube / DAVE BURGESS AND THE CHAMPS)

Dave Burgess, who played the guitar, sang, and led The Champs, an early rock and roll band, has passed away at 90. He died on October 19 in Dover, Tennessee, as his obituary states.

Burgess had a lasting connection to "Tequila," one of rock's most well-known instrumental tracks.

This song helped shape late-1950s pop music and continued to affect pop culture for many years.

“Tequila,” released as the B-side of the single “Train to Nowhere” in January 1958, quickly gained unexpected momentum after radio DJs began giving the instrumental significant airplay.

Within weeks, it rose to the top of the Billboard pop chart and ultimately held the No. 1 position for five weeks beginning March 17, 1958.

It also reached No. 1 in Canada and earned the inaugural Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance later that year.

Burgess’ early career, rise with Tequila, and enduring musical legacy

Burgess was born on December 3, 1934, in Los Angeles. He joined the music world when early rock and roll gained popularity.

At the start of his career, he took his stepfather's last name, Burges. He later changed it to Burgess before making it official in 1959.

By the late 1950s, he had started working with Challenge Records, a label Gene Autry helped start.

The label asked him to gather musicians for possible recording sessions. In December 1957, during one of these sessions, they recorded "Tequila." The song started with saxophonist Chuck Rio—whose real name was Daniel Flores—and his trio.

The musicians involved in this recording later formed the group that became known as The Champs.

The Champs hadn't formed as an official group when they recorded "Tequila," despite its success. Burgess led the band during its heyday through the mid-1960s.

Releases, like the 1960 single "Too Much Tequila," saw success, but did not match the original's reach.

Over the years, Burgess built up a collection of more than 700 song titles. Burgess and his wife, dancer and actress Deon Adair Raab, moved from California to Montana after he stepped back from the music industry's front lines.

There, they ran an art gallery. They later moved to Nashville, allowing Burgess to stay connected to the music world.

His link to "Tequila" lasted, and in 2020, he brought back The Champs for a new album called Tequila Party featuring new takes on older songs.

"Tequila" was so popular in 1985 when it appeared in Tim Burton's movie Pee-Wee's Big Adventure. Burgess' career included performing, writing songs, and leading bands.

Burgess is survived by his son, David. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deon, and his daughter Charmaine. A ceremony in his honor took place on November 8.