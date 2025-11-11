Who were Cleto Escobedo III's parents? Everything we know about Jimmey Kimmel Live! bandleader amid his death at 59

Cleto Escobedo III, Longtime ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Bandleader, Dies at 59 (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Cleto Escobedo III, a well-known sax player who led the band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at 59. He was the only child of Sylvia Escobedo and Cleto Escobedo Jr. His father, also a sax player, helped shape his son's path in music.

Jimmy Kimmel shared the news on Tuesday in an Instagram post. He didn't say how or where Cleto died.

In his tribute, Kimmel wrote,

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician, and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old.”

He added,

“The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

Escobedo's music career and lifelong bond with Jimmy Kimmel were linked. They grew up as friends in Las Vegas and stayed close for many years, which later extended to TV work.

Escobedo's group, Cleto and the Cletones, has played as the house band for Jimmy Kimmel Live! since the show's start in 2003.

Cleto Escobedo III’s early life and path to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cleto Escobedo III was born on August 23, 1966, in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a 2024 chat on The Jake Feinberg Show podcast, Escobedo talked about how music filled his early years.

“There was music everywhere,” he said. “I distinctly remember my dad was playing in Hawaii. I was 5 years old and watching his band and him play, and I used to get teared up watching my dad play. I was so excited by the music of it all.”

Before joining Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Escobedo toured with several major artists, including Paula Abdul and Marc Anthony.

His big break with Kimmel came when his childhood friend reached out about the late-night show. In a 2021 interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s Guillermo, Escobedo recalled,

“I think I was in Atlanta, and Jimmy called and said ‘Hey man, I think I’m gonna have this show. Do you wanna be my bandleader?’ Of course I was like ‘Yes.’ It’s been the best gig ever.”

Escobedo stayed a key part of the show until he died in November 2025. He leaves behind his parents, Sylvia and Cleto Escobedo Jr.; his wife, Lori; and his children, Cruz and Jesse.