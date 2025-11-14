Boston University students on a manhunt to track down College Republicans president Zac Segal after he called ICE on people on campus

Boston University campus and Charles River, Boston, Massachusetts, 1975. (Photo by Spencer Grant/Getty Images)

On November 4, multiple ICE agents showed up at a Boston car wash facility - Allston Car Wash - detaining nine employees for being illegal immigrants.

Four days after the incident, a student from the Boston University, named Zac Segal, reposted the news on his X handle, captioning it:

"I’ve been calling ICE for months on end. This week they finally responded to my request to detain these criminals. As someone who lives in the neighborhood, I’ve seen how American jobs are being given away to those with no right to be here. Pump up the numbers!"

As Segal accuses the car wash employees for taking up American jobs, he himself is not an American native. Per the college's website, Zac was born in London and finished his schooling from the UK.

The irony of Segal's actions has led to a strong backlash against him in the Boston University, with other students labeling him as "fascist" and "racist".

🚨#BREAKING: Boston University students are on a manhunt and attempting to track down BU College Republicans President Zac Segal after he notified ICE about individuals on campus he believed were in the country illegally. pic.twitter.com/EBUqCm56h1 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 14, 2025

It has since emerged that Segal is also the President of the College Republicans community. The news of him notifying ICE agents about the car wash has also resulted in an ongoing manhunt to find Zac on campus.

​ The detainees' attorney has addressed Zac Segal's action in a statement

Ever since his post about the car wash employees exploded on the internet, Zac Segal himself has remained silent both online and offline. However, attorney Todd Pomerleau - who is representing the nine detained employees - has something to say about Segal's actions.

Pomerleau told a news outlet that while Zac's action are protected by his First Amendment rights in the country, his argument is ironic. He added:

"He's talking about how the jobs are being taken by nine people working at a car wash — well, he's taking up a college student's seat who's from America by his same rationale."

Pomerleau also threw light on the detainees and the treatment they've received since their detainment.

Revealing that five of them were women - and the remaining four men - the attorney added that they were legal immigrants to the US and possessed valid work permits. However, the ICE agents didn't give them an opportunity to produce their documents.

Todd added:

"They were grabbed and thrown in a van without any opportunity to explain who they are, where they're from."

​ More details into Zac Segal are yet to be revealed. The news outlet also reports that Segal worked as an intern for the Republican candidate for governor Brian Shortsleeve. When the governor's spokesperson was reached out for comment, they made it clear that they aren't answerable for the social media of a "volunteer intern".