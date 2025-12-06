Al Pacino sparks wedding rumors after wearing gold ring at public event: Everything we know so far

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Al Pacino recently set off a wave of speculation after he was photographed wearing a gold band on his ring finger during a public appearance.

Despite the buzz, a representative for the 85-year-old actor confirmed to Page Six that “Al is not married,” putting an end to the circulating rumors.

The speculation began when Pacino attended an event for Leonardo DiCaprio’s film One Battle After Another in Los Angeles. The actor appeared in an all-black outfit and posed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, and Teyana Taylor, 34.

Fans noted the gold band on his finger as he held DiCaprio’s arm, prompting questions about a possible secret wedding. According to his rep, however, the actor remains single.

Al Pacino, 85, Is Not Married, Despite Wearing What Appeared to Be a Wedding Band https://t.co/a9dKO8J56G — People (@people) December 7, 2025

Al Pacino’s recent relationship history and current personal life

Al Pacino’s most recent relationship was with producer Noor Alfallah, 32, with whom he shares a two-year-old son, Roman. The pair began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and made their relationship public in 2022.

Their son was born in June 2023. In 2024, Pacino revealed they were “just friends” after Alfallah was seen spending time with Bill Maher. At the time, his rep clarified to People, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

The actor is also a father to three older children: Julie, 35, and twins Olivia and Anton, 24, from previous relationships with Jan Tarrant and Beverly D’Angelo.

While Pacino did not offer additional details about his personal life, he confirmed he is single and described his current status simply as “friendship” when asked whether he was seeing someone new.

The renewed public interest in Pacino’s relationship status highlights ongoing curiosity about the award-winning actor. Despite the viral attention around his gold ring, the actor remains unmarried, according to his team, and continues to focus on family and career.