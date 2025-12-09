YouTube removes AI-generated 3I/ATLAS videos impersonating Harvard Professor Avi Loeb

Comet 3I/ATLAS (Image via NASA)

YouTube has removed a channel that published AI-generated videos impersonating Harvard Professor Avi Loeb and spreading misinformation about the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS.

According to Loeb, the channel used artificial intelligence to create videos that contradicted his written essays and previous statements.

The removal came after Loeb communicated directly with YouTube representatives, highlighting the false content and the risks it posed to public understanding of his work.

In an email sent to YouTube, Loeb emphasized that the videos were clearly fake, noting inconsistencies with his actual appearances and timeline.

Harvard professor Avi Loeb reports fake 3I/ATLAS videos to YouTube

Background of the fake channel

The AI-generated channel reportedly targeted the 10 million followers of Loeb’s essays and video interviews.

Loeb noted that the videos presented information about 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar object named after him, but included fabricated elements that did not align with his research.

In his email to YouTube, Loeb explained,

"Over the past two weeks, I received hundreds of emails from fans who noticed a YouTube channel named after me with fake videos about the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, created by artificial intelligence (AI)."

Loeb further pointed out that viewers could identify the videos as fake due to visual inconsistencies.

For example, the background clock in the videos remained frozen at a specific time, and the videos did not reflect a facial injury Loeb had sustained during a trip to a podcast interview in Florida.

The discrepancy highlighted that the content was artificially generated and not based on real recordings.

YouTube response and removal process

Following Loeb’s email, YouTube removed the channel for violating its community guidelines and Terms of Service.

The professor indicated that the AI-generated videos were legally liable for defamation and the spread of false content. Loeb stated,

"In using AI to generate fake videos impersonating me, this YouTube channel violates several aspects of YouTube’s community guidelines and Terms of Service which should be the basis for YouTube to remove the channel."

Reports about the channel had been filed by Loeb and his followers, but prior to the direct email, the platform had not taken action.

Loeb’s message to YouTube cited the previous inaction and requested the removal of the channel. The legal team at YouTube acted shortly after receiving the email, resulting in the deletion of the channel.

Media coverage and follow-up

NBC News reached out to Loeb for a statement after the channel’s removal. The network requested whether he retained clips of the AI-generated content to feature in an upcoming report.

Loeb confirmed that a clip of the videos had been included in a previous news report, though the original videos were no longer accessible on YouTube. He stated,

"Gladly, such a video clip was featured in a news report a week ago, where the reporter assumed that it was real."

The incident was also referenced in news reports regarding YouTube’s handling of AI-generated misinformation.

Loeb has been in consultation with legal advisors at Harvard University regarding potential legal action related to the fake channel.

The situation underscores ongoing concerns about the use of AI in creating content that can misrepresent experts and research, although no formal lawsuit has been filed to date.

The removal of the channel demonstrates the platform’s enforcement of its policies in response to verified complaints, particularly those involving impersonation and false content.

Loeb continues to monitor online content related to his work and remains involved in discussions about AI-generated misinformation and its implications for public understanding of scientific research.

