Wizards Beyond the Waverly Place Season 2 Release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Wizards Beyond the Waverly Place, a spin-off of the series Wizards of the Waverly Place, is ready for its second season soon. Season 1 left the fans perplexed as they witnessed Justin Russo’s children gain their superpower, and now it's a mandate to compete in a family wizard competition. This will be an interesting twist following sibling rivalry, some unexpected magical mishaps and promises new adventures. After a successful Season 1, Disney soon confirmed the release of Season 2 on 12th September 2025.

In the previous season, only Billy was being trained by Justin, but from the new season, his sons, Milo and Roman, have acquired their magical powers, which means triple everything: triple the troubles and triple the adventure.

Wizards Beyond the Waverly Place Season 2- Release date and Where to Watch

Wizards Beyond the Waverly Place Season 2 will air on 12th September 2025 exclusively on Disney Channel. The broadcast will begin at 9 pm ET/PT. For those who prefer to watch these episodes online, all of them will be available on Disney+ on October 8, 2025. The show will consist of ten episodes, the first two of which will be broadcast back-to-back on the day of the premiere, and the remaining episodes will be released monthly.



Wizards Beyond the Waverly Place Season 2- What to expect?



The new season will pick up from the point where Roman and Milo got their superpowers. They will receive training alongside Billy and later participate in the Family Wizard Competition, after which only one person will be able to keep their powers.

The official synopsis of the show tells a lot about this season-



“Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

Wizards Beyond the Waverly Place Season 2- Cast and Characters

The main cast members of the series include David Henrie as Justin Russo, alongside Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko as Roman and Milo, respectively, who will play the role of Justin’s sons who will discover their magical powers in the upcoming season and Mimi Gianopulos as his wife Giada. Janice LeAnn Brown as Billy returns for yet another season with Taylor Cora as Winter, but the much-anticipated comeback is Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo. Some other expected guest appearances include Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback, Daniel Samonas as Dean Moriarty, Bill Chott as the ever-quirky Mr. Laritate, and Paulie Litt as Frankie Mantooth. This will bring back the nostalgic feels and some new twists.

Wizards Beyond the Waverly Place Season 2 is set to premiere on September 12, 2025, on Disney Channel. Get ready for some tear-jerking, nostalgic moments and new adventures.

Stay tuned for further updates!

