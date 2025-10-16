Why did The Diplomat season 2 on Netflix get cut to just six episodes?

The Diplomat season 2 © Netflix

The Diplomat season 2 premiered on October 31, 2024, on Netflix. The third season aired on October 16, 2025. But this season was shorter than expected, with only six episodes instead of the usual eight. This led to speculation about why the episode count was reduced.

The show’s creator, Debora Cahn, explained that the shorter season was her choice, driven by time constraints during production.

In an interview with TVLine, on October 27, 2024, creator Debora Cahn stated,



"It was my decision. [Netflix] was not happy. They wanted the full eight. I was really tired," she says with a chuckle. "It was a time thing. It felt like there wasn't enough time to turn around eight of them. It was a lot to do in what appeared to be a short period of time."

The Diplomat season 2 follows U.S. Ambassador to the UK Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as she navigates political intrigue and personal issues. Kate uncovers a U.S.-British conspiracy in the season, exploring international diplomacy.

When Kate learns that U.S. Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) attacked a British warship, a series of events challenges her beliefs about power, responsibility, and loyalty.

Kate's relationship with Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) changes as she overcomes these obstacles.

Reasons for The Diplomat season 2 being cut to just 6 episodes

Netflix cut The Diplomat season 2 to six episodes because Debora Cahn, the show's creator, wanted to. In an interview, Cahn said Netflix wanted an eight-episode season but felt the production timeline was too short.

Cahn said she was “really tired” and doubted she could finish a season in time. Due to production constraints, she reduced the episode count.



For season 2, Cahn was told the production timeline would be shorter, so she cut the episode count. She later discovered that the production schedule had been extended to 18 months, typical for a show this size.

Cahn said she could have supplied Netflix and fans with eight episodes if she had known about the extension earlier. The scheduling mix-up shortened the season, but Cahn made this decision carefully.

The Diplomat season 2 recap

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) uncovers a U.S.-British conspiracy in The Diplomat season 2. Kate suspects Russian mercenary Roman Lenkov of attacking a British warship at the start of the season.

She soon discovers that Margaret Roylin (Celia Imrie), a former adviser to British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear), is the mastermind.

Kate discovers that U.S. Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) planned the attack to stop Scottish independence and protect a nuclear submarine base.



Kate realizes Grace cannot stay in office, setting the stage for the season. Kate considers becoming Vice President as she struggles with this knowledge. Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) convinces Kate to take the chance, changing her political goals.

Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh) and CIA station chief Eidra Park (Ali Ahn) grapple with their relationships.



After learning Grace was involved in the attack, Hal bypasses the Secretary of State and contacts the President in the finale. Before calling, he reconsiders and contacts the President.

After the President dies, Grace becomes US president. Grace takes power at the end of the season, leaving Kate and Hal to deal with their actions and the new political landscape.

The Diplomat season 2 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.