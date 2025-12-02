Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 1, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)

Jeopardy! Season 42, Game 61 featured the 14-day champion, Harrison Whitaker, returning for his 15th game on Monday, December 1, 2025, hoping to continue his impressive streak; however, the results did not meet his expectations.

Whitaker played against Libby Jones, from Davenport, Florida, and Brendan Thomas, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, after pulling $373,999 across his first two weeks of play.

Whitaker answered the Daily Double wrong in the first round but kept the lead with $6,600. Whitaker was still in first place by the end of the second round with $21,000.

But the real blunder emerged in Final Jeopardy!, where both Libb and Brendan answered correctly while the 14-day champion missed it.

The category was “Postage Stamps.”

The clue read, “A 1959 4-cent stamp depicts an eagle & a maple leaf beneath the name of this project.”

The correct response was “What is the St. Lawrence Seaway?”

That single answer turned the game around, ending Harrison’s streak, while Libby emerged as a new champion who would return on Tuesday.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: Monday, December 1, 2025

1.) Jeopardy! Round

The opening round featured categories like State Dept. No-Gos, Television, A Stack of “Lee,” Get Some Rest, Plenty of Fluids and A Sick Day.

Harrison missed early after missing the first Daily Double in Get Some Rest for $800, but he still dominated the scores by the end of the round, taking a narrow lead with $4,400, followed by Brendan with $2,800, while Libby found her footing in the second half of the round.

After 30 clues, the scores were:

Harrison $6,600.

Libby $3,000.

Brendan $2,800.

Statistics after Round 1:

Harrison: 12 correct, 1 incorrect

Libby: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

Brendan: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

2.) Double Jeopardy! Round

Double Jeopardy! featured categories like A Boatload of Trouble, Plays by Characters, Hodgepodge, Geographic Film Titles, A Course of Horses and Timely Words.

Harrison again got the Daily Doubles wrong in this round, giving his opponents a chance to dominate the game.

Brendan found the first Daily Double in Geographic Film Titles at $1,200, but eventually missed, dropping him back significantly.

But, Libby shot the second Daily Double correctly in A Boatload of Trouble at $1,600 and wagered $3,000, taking a narrow lead, though she lost her dominance on the very next clue. Harrison was leading by $3,800 heading into Final Jeopardy!.

The scores after Double Jeopardy! were:

Harrison $21,000

Libby $17,200

Brendan $3,600

Statistics after Round 2:

Harrison: 25 correct, 1 incorrect

Libby: 18 correct, 1 incorrect

Brendan: 10 correct, 2 incorrect

3.) Final Jeopardy! Round - Category: Postage Stamps

Clue: A 1959 4-cent stamp depicts an eagle and a maple leaf beneath the name of this project.

Correct response: What is the St. Lawrence Seaway?

Brendan and Libby both answered the clue correctly, putting heavy pressure on Harrison, who answered The Ambassador Bridge, which was incorrect, costing him the lead and ultimately the game.

Harrison wagered the standard cover bet of $13,401, but Libby’s confident wager of $7,601 secured the win.

Jeopardy! Final results:

Brendan: $3,600 + $3,599 = $7,199 (What is St. Lawrence Seaway)

Libby: $17,200 + $7,601 = $24,801 (new 1-day champion) (What is the St. Lawrence Seaway?)

Harrison: $21,000 – $13,401 = $7,599 (What is the Ambassador Bridge?)

Libby Jones returns on Jeopardy! on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, to defend her title against two new challengers.

Stay tuned for more updates.