Who was comedian Sarge Pickman? Tributes pour in as 64-year old Boca Raton artist passes away

Sarge Pickman (Photo: Instagram/@sargeandincharge)

Sarge Pickman, whose real name is Steven Charles Pickman, died on December 1. Multiple friends have confirmed the news by posting tribute messages on Facebook. One anonymous close friend has also confirmed it to Boca News Now. The cause of death has not been revealed as of the time of writing.

Sarge Pickman was a stand-up comedian from Boca Raton, Florida. The local comedian performed shows at multiple venues in the area. According to the media outlet, he opened for various artists, including Aretha Franklin, Paul Anka, Donna Summer, Wayne Newton, Natalie Cole, Taylor Dayne, The Four Tops and The Beach Boys.

Pickman studied at South Kent School, then attended Boston University. He also studied at the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. Sarge has been a comedian for 31 years. Before that, he worked as a talent agent.

The comedian then worked as a writer, producer and actor in Fox's popular show, Best Damn Sports Show Period. Steven also worked briefly at CBS Sports and ABC's television program Wide World of Sports.

During his work in television, sports commentator Greg Gumbel told him to start stand-up comedy. Pickman was also inspired after watching comedian Don Rickles perform.

Sarge Pickman struggled with alcohol, drugs and gambling in his youth

According to his official website's bio, the comedian was born to a Jewish mother and a Black father. A White Jewish couple adopted him later. The lack of Black exposure, culture and heritage caused him to feel an "internal conflict" from a young age.

In his youth, Pickman was addicted to alcohol, drugs and gambling. He was even homeless at one point. However, Steven had an "epiphany" on December 26, 1990. The performer did not specify the cause behind it, but he stated that on that day, he decided to go sober, cold turkey.

Steven Charles Pickman has been a motivational speaker for the last 7 years, performing his "Comedy Therapy" at several treatment centers and recovery residences.

Sarge's autobiography Black Boychick was published in 2017. His comedy film, Sarge Behind Bars, was filmed last year at the Casper Reentry Center in Wyoming. It placed second in the REEL Recovery Film Festival.

Pickman's fans shared their condolences on social media, recalling his past performances.

"I don't come on here much and sadly today when I did the first thing I saw was a post about your passing. Rest easy... you've done good here.. perhaps God has bigger jobs for you in heaven," one netizen wrote.

"This is just awful. Any death is awful, but he was so larger than life and so popular and so young," another Facebook user noted.

"May his memory forever be for a blessing. Such a talented & generous man," another fan wrote.

Sarge Pickman died at the age of 64. He is survived by his wife and son. The comedian was set to perform at various venues this month. In his last Facebook post, he wished his followers a happy Thanksgiving. Stay tuned for more updates.