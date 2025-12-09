Who is Tom Oakley? Here’s everything to know about FBI fame Missy Peregrym’s husband

Tom Oakley with Missy © Instagram

Tom Oakley is an Australian actor and producer, known to people as an actor and the husband of Canadian actress Missy Peregrym. Peregrym is most famous for playing Agent Maggie Bell on FBI, the CBS drama. FBI follows the personal and professional lives of FBI criminal division agents in the NYC. FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell, played by Peregrym, often leads the criminal team on missions. Despite the couple generally keeping their relationship away from public, the actress has occasionally revealed details.

Tom and Missy Peregrym got hitched in December 2018. The ceremony was small and took place in Los Angeles. Oakley, like his wife, works as an actor and producer and has been in several movies and TV shows. Since their wedding, the couple's family has grown by two children.

Tom Oakley: Everything to know about Missy Peregrym's husband

Tom is an Australian producer, actor, and TV host. He came to the limelight after marrying Missy Peregrym, starring in the hit show FBI. He went to college at a local university and studied filmmaking and cinema.

Tom and Missy Peregrym got married on December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. The event was an intimate one, with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding ceremony included Peregrym's Goldendoodle, Charly. During the wedding, Peregrym was in a strapless Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and white sneakers to the event. Oakley wore a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo and matching white sneakers.

Peregrym confirmed the marriage shortly after on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo, "Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly."

Oakley's Career in Acting and Producing

Besides his family life, Oakley has become an actor and producer in the entertainment business. His work as an actor on a number of TV shows and movies shows that he can work on a lot of different kinds of projects. He became famous for being on popular TV shows such as American Horror Story and the Australian series All Saints and Out of the Blue. He has also been in Home and Away, Black Comedy, I Rock, Blue Water High, and All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane. He is also known for working on All Saints (2009) and American Horror Story (2011).

The couple has had two kids since then. Their son, Otis Paradis Oakley, was born on March 21, 2020. A month later, Peregrym posted the news on Instagram with a picture of Otis sleeping on her shoulder. Their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, was born on June 6, 2022, two years later. Peregrym talked about how helpful people were during the birth, especially her husband.

Peregrym appreciated Oakley, her partner, because he let her take a break and focused on making her feel better.

On July 9, 2022, she took to Instagram mentioning

“I can’t say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present. In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I’m incredibly blessed that he’s my partner. On my left, holding my hand throughout the birth was @priscillafaia, my best.”

She also noted that she was scheduled to return to the FBI set shortly after Mela's birth. Tom and Missy Peregrym have kept their relationship pretty private even though they are both famous and share some details about their lives and how they parented. He has stayed out of trouble online and has never been involved in a controversy of any kind.

FBI episodes are available to stream on CBS.

