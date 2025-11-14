Who is Team South Korea's Jang Eun Sil on Physical: Asia? Age, sport, and more explored

Jang Eun Sil from Physical: Asia Team South Korea (Image via Instagram/@https://www.instagram.com/sillllling/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8e2193e3-3674-40ed-b693-f36fff1c962c)

Jang Eun-sil is a South Korean athlete representing Team South Korea on Netflix’s Physical: Asia. She is a professional wrestler, CrossFit practitioner, and Ssireum competitor.

Jang has participated in multiple national and international sports events, including the National Sports Festival and the Asian Games, and has earned medals in wrestling competitions.

According to Namuwiki, she has also been involved in fitness-related entertainment programs and modeling campaigns. On Physical: Asia, she is known as a member of the Korean team.

Her age class falls within the senior division for women’s wrestling, and her official weight is recorded as 68 kilograms.

Everything to know about Team South Korea's Jang Eun-sil of Physical: Asia

Early life and education

Jang​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Eun-sil is a native of South Korea and received her elementary education at the Seoul National University of Education Affiliated Elementary School. She later transferred to Deokseong Girls’ Middle School, from where she graduated.

After that, she went to Seoul Physical Education High School and graduated from there. It is a sports and physical training-focused institution, as per the information given by Namuwiki.

Her educational background opened the door for her to attend well-organized sports programs and receive formal instruction in wrestling, and thus she was able to start competitive wrestling during her school ​‍​‌‍​‍‌years.

Sports career and achievements

Jang​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has an extensive background in wrestling, CrossFit, and Ssireum. She was a member of the South Korean national wrestling team at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games and made it to the quarterfinals, as per the information given by Namuwiki.

In Korea, she clinched the gold medal in the women's general division freestyle 62kg category at the 103rd National Sports Festival in 2022. She also won in the 68kg category at the 104th and 105th National Sports Festivals in 2023 and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌2024.

She also secured first place at the 2022 National Wrestling Championships and won competitions such as the President’s Cup National Wrestling King Contest and the Gurye National Women’s Cheonha Jangsa Ssireum Competition.

Jang has received professional wrestling training beyond traditional competitions, attending the Korea Professional Wrestling Federation practice range in 2024 and working with coaches including Kim Min-ho, Cho Kyung-ho, and JD Lee.

This training allowed her to expand her skills alongside her primary wrestling career.

Entertainment appearances

Jang has participated in entertainment programs, including Playing Sister Season 2 in 2022, Netflix’s Physical: 100, Disney+’s The Zone: You Must Survive to Live Season 3, the Wavve program Queen Bee Game, and Channel A’s Steel Unit W, with information compiled by Namuwiki.

Her​‍​‌‍​‍‌ involvement in Physical: 100 on Netflix was a major factor in showing off her skills of leadership as well as team management, where the Cinemaholic mentioned that she got the chance to lead the group in the initial rounds and guided her team in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌tasks.

Social media and brand collaborations

Jang Eun-sil operates a fitness-focused YouTube channel called Exercising J and uploads content demonstrating exercise routines and wrestling techniques, as reported by Namuwiki.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌ addition to her online content, Jang is active in the fashion industry and has been collaborating with brands. She has been chosen to represent the Adidas brand worldwide as their ambassador in 2024, and in 2022, she modeled for Act Plus and Under Armour.

She has been featured in the Johnson & Johnson Nicorette Quit Smoking Challenge in 2023, where, as a result of leading a team to third place, she demonstrated her commitment to fitness and wellness initiatives that are separate from the competitive wrestling sphere. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌

