Who is Team Mongolia’s captain Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan on Physical: Asia? Age, sport and more explored

Physical: Asia's Team Mongolia Captain Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan (Image via Instagram/@https://www.instagram.com/amarsaikhan_adiyasuren/)

Physical: Asia brings together athletes from across the continent to compete in rigorous challenges testing strength, endurance and teamwork.

Among the teams, Mongolia has gained attention for its captain, Orkhonbayar.

At 27 years old, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is a professional wrestler specializing in Mongolia’s traditional sport, bökh, also known as Mongolian folk wrestling.

According to International Business Times, he has stood out on the show for his leadership during events such as the Sack Toss, demonstrating strength and strategy.

Before Physical: Asia, he had already established himself in national wrestling tournaments, including the Naadam festival, as reported by Cinemaholic.

Everything to know about Physical: Asia Team Mongolia's captain, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan

Early life and wrestling career

As per Cinemaholic, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan began wrestling at a young age, including practicing with horses during his teenage years.

He competes in bökh, a sport that emphasizes strength, endurance, agility and explosive power. These traits are characteristic of traditional Mongolian wrestlers.

Over his career, he has participated in the Naadam festival five times, ranking high in each competition.

He has also won multiple national and invitational titles, including the state title of “Arslan.” In 2022, Orkhonbayar represented the Aldar Sports Committee in a tournament commemorating Mongolia’s National Liberation Movement and independence, winning the President’s Cup among 128 wrestlers.

The same year, he secured his ninth consecutive victory in the Naadam National Wrestling Championship and earned second place at the “Honor of the Mongolian Avarga Title” invitational in Ulaanbaatar, according to Cinemaholic.

Participation in Physical: Asia

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan was introduced to an international audience through season 1 of Physical: Asia. As captain of Team Mongolia, he led the team through multiple physical challenges.

His experience in wrestling provided an advantage in events like the Sack Toss against competitors from Japan and Turkey.

Cinemaholic reports that he consistently performed well, completing challenges while guiding his teammates.

His responsibilities as captain included organizing strategies, coordinating team efforts, and supporting members to achieve their objectives during competitions.

Other activities and personal life

Outside of wrestling and Physical: Asia, Orkhonbayar has participated in other sports and public events. In February 2023, he took part in a celebrity basketball game organized by the Mongolian Basketball League.

In August 2023, he attended the 50th anniversary event of APU Company and Spirt Bal Buram, where he was referred to as the “Mongolian Lion.”

In April 2025, he won a commemorative championship featuring 128 wrestlers in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Internal Troops’ 805th unit.

Orkhonbayar​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is active on Instagram, a platform where he has more than 68.4K followers. His posts are about fitness, games, and community events.

According to Cinemaholic, he attends such events and places in Mongolia, where he meets with his fans. He, however, keeps his love life a secret.

Moreover, he supports other athletes, as seen in a picture shared with Manny Pacquiao, which shows that he is considerate of his peers and a good team player.

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan’s career combines achievements in traditional Mongolian wrestling with leadership in Physical: Asia.

His experience in bökh competitions, role as team captain, and participation in other sports events have contributed to his recognition both in Mongolia and internationally, as reported by International Business Times.

In the latest episode of Physical: Asia, Japan secured advancement to Quest 5, while Australia, Mongolia, and Korea were set to compete in the next Death Match.

Stay tuned for more updates.