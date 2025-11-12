Who is Juan Ponce Enrile married to? All about his wife and children as son shares grim update around his health struggle

Juan Ponce Enrile (Photo: Facebook/@Juan Ponce Enrile)

Juan Ponce Enrile, the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel of the Philippines, is currently in the intensive care unit at an undisclosed hospital due to pneumonia.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada first revealed this news at the plenary session. He claimed a close source shared that the chances of Enrile surviving are low.

Juan Ponce Enrile's daughter Katrina confirmed the claim in a statement to GMA News. She also released a statement on Instagram, saying that her father is getting the best treatment from a team of physicians and medical staff.

Her brother, Jack, stated on Tuesday that the politician may die at any time. Columnist Ramon Tulfo took this remark and uploaded it to Facebook, and his post went viral.

Notably, Juan is 101 years old. Juan Ponce Enrile married his wife, Christina Castañer García, in 1957. They had two children, Katrina and Jack Enrile. Katrina is a businesswoman and the Chief Executive Officer and President of JAKA Investments Corporation. Jack Enrile is a politician.

Last year, Katrina uploaded a video of Juan Ponce Enrile and her mother

Katrina uploaded a video of her parents' 67th anniversary. In it, Juan could be seen telling his wife the ages of their children and about their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Christina calmly listened and responded only with a "Wow." In the caption, Katrina Enrile noted that it was "mind-blowing" that they had been married for so many years. She also stated that their relationship was not perfect, seemingly referring to Juan Ponce Enrile's infamous cheating scandal.

However, she said that they stayed together because their love was "pure" and able to overcome all the "flaws."

"My parents marriage was not the perfect one. Now let's be real here for a moment. Whose marriage is ever perfect? What I am celebrating today with my parents is a testament to a love so pure no matter the flaws through thick and thin. In sickness and in health… through laughter and pain… and always forgiveness and fighting for each other," she wrote.

For the unversed, Juan Ponce Enrile and his former chief of staff, Gigi Rayes, were rumored to be having an extramarital affair in 1998. Notably, Gigi was 38 years younger than the politician.

Christina stated in the Bawal ang Pasaway interview that she knew about her husband's alleged affairs, noting that there were 38 of them. However, she could not tolerate it when she heard that Juan was allegedly dating Gigi Rayes, as it seemingly lasted longer than any other rumored affair.

"I had heard that she was already [in it] too long. He has had many girls before Gigi... but they don't last too long. And with Gigi, it lasted long," she stated.

According to GMA News' report, Christina left the Philippines, flew to the US, and filed for divorce. Both Gigi and Juan Ponce Enrile denied the allegation, and the politician refused to sign the divorce papers.

Eventually, the couple reconciled and remained together. Christina recalled meeting Rayes, and while she did not disclose what happened next, she noted that she "gave it to her."

Stay tuned for more updates on Juan Ponce Enrile's health.