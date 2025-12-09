Who is Gloria Hampton from Dance Moms: A New Era season 2? Details explored

Promotional poster for Dance Moms: A New Era (Image Via Instagram/@missglodance)

Dance Moms: A New Era made a comeback on reality television last year.

The show was a fresh take on the popular reality show Dance Moms.

Dance Moms ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and introduced some popular names to the audience, such as JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Maddie Ziegler, and their instructor, Abby Lee Miller.

The show focused on Abby’s dance company called ALDC and the girls who learned dancing.

These girls then go on to compete at dance competitions all across the country.

The show’s reboot introduced a new dance studio and a new instructor.

Gloria or Glo Hampton is the new dance instructor who coached the junior elites at her own studio called Studio Bleu.

In the trailer for the new season 2 of Dance Moms: A New Era, viewers come to know about Gloria’s new dance studio called Project X.

In the latest season, she, along with her daughter, Kaeli, will coach the young dancers.

Dance Moms: A New Era season 2: More about Glo Hampton, her past appearances, and her thoughts about the show

Gloria Hampton is a new face for the viewers of Dance Moms.

She also featured in the old version as the mother of one of the dancers.

Gloria appeared on Dance Moms season 3, where she and her daughter Kaeli were invited by Abby Lee Miller to become a part of the replacement team.

They were later kicked out because of the allegations they made against Ally Serigne.

She also made an appearance in season 4 of Dance Moms, where she was shown competing against Abby and her studio.

The first season of Dance Moms: A New Era showed her juggling with the little dancers amidst tension between their mothers and emotional outbursts.

She attended Towson State University as a dance major and has trained with legendary dancers such as Gus Giordano, Charles Kelly, Frank Hatchett, and more, as reported by her official studio website.

The website also states:

“ Ms. Glo’s expertise in technique combined with an eye for graceful artistry has won her uncountable choreography and coaching awards, as well as the award for Best Dance Instructor in Loudoun County, VA. Most recently, she was named Teacher of the Year, a coveted title representing the Star Dance Alliance.”

The alums from her dance studios have performed in American Ballet Theatre, Houston Ballet, Nashville Ballet, and several Broadway shows.

In an interview with Pop Culture Planet, she lauded the young dancers who are featured on the show, saying:

“The girls did have some long days, but they worked really hard. I also think it was eye-opening for them to realize how much work goes into being a professional dancer.”

She also talked about the drama and involvement of mothers on the show, saying:

“It’s difficult because everyone wants their child to be the best and to be the star, but they have to trust me. At the end of the day, they do, but there are definitely days I have to put them in their place.”

In an interview with Page Six, she shared more about her teaching style, saying that she teaches from “the place of love.”

She further stated:

“I want the kids to know that they have a voice but I do expect them to work hard. All I ask is that they give their personal best. If we all are, then they need to as well. I do try to give positive reinforcement, but they know when I’m not happy with them, for sure.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.







































