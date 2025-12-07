Who is Giovanni Calvario? Here's everything we know about the Love is Blind: Italy Season 1 star

Giovanni Calvario (Image via Instagram/@giovannicalvario)

Giovanni Calvario stands as one of the central figures in Love is Blind: Italy Season 1, a Rome-based events manager and magician whose path through the pods has drawn viewers into tales of connection and choice.

At 36 years old, he entered the Netflix series single, forging bonds amid the unseen walls before proposing to Giorgia Paselli after parting ways with Gergana Lazarova.

His work spans cultural projects like Boanerghes and the nascent Castel Futuro, blending entrepreneurship with performance in Italy's vibrant scenes.

Giovanni Calvario's path on Love is Blind: Italy







Calvario's journey in Love is Blind: Italy began with deep conversations that echoed the show's premise of love without sight.

He built early ties with both Giorgia Paselli and Gergana Lazarova, exploring values shaped by family legacies.

When ending things with Lazarova, she responded in Italian that women are diamonds or zircons, declaring that, as a diamond, she deserved more.

The pods revealed Calvario's deliberate approach to imagery. When Paselli asked if he had pictured her, he replied,



“I wanted it to be a surprise.”



This choice kept their bond rooted in words alone, free from preconceived forms. His proposal followed a poem:



“To make sure you hear me. My words sometimes grow thin…”



He knelt, asking,



“Gio-Gio, do you want now or in the future to smile with me, argue with me, and make love afterwards every time?”



Paselli answered,



“I blindly do too”.



Face-to-face after the pods, tension mingled with joy. Both voiced excitement and nerves before the door parted.

Paselli noted he looked like “a real man,” which she liked. Calvario knelt again, renewing his proposal as she accepted emotionally.

Their first night saw him on the couch, a gesture amid unfolding realities.

Later exchanges turned to family. Calvario asked if Paselli's parents remained married; she confirmed, sharing lessons in unity amid trials.

He wished for a hug, having spoken of his grandparents' devotion as his model for love.

These moments carried them past the retreat, with episodes ahead to test their path through dates, weddings, and the reunion.

Outside Love is Blind: Italy, Calvario anchors in Rome's creative currents. His agency Boanerghes crafts events nationwide, while Dopocinema maps cinema's off-festival trails through Rome's streets with talks and screenings in hidden spots.

Castel Futuro emerges as a countryside haven for interdisciplinary art, open calls drawing performers to counter urban haste with experimental life.

He performs as a magician, staging his own shows that weave illusion into events. Vesperus, his "prosecco del tramonto" from the Valdobbiadene hills, turns gatherings into twilight parties celebrating authentic pauses.

Ploom counts him among Italy's few key opinion leaders, placing the brand at global events.

Past ventures include Satyrus, a temporary bar in Villa Borghese drawing artists into Rome's night pulse, and Ex Dogana, a 24,000-square-meter industrial revival selling over a million tickets swiftly.

Forums buzz with takes on Calvario's style. One viewer pegged him as "quite the player, smooth in a way that raises questions about his sincerity," while another found him unlikable from his first words.

Others note his draw, with whispers of pod overlaps like Miriam's claims of mirrored chats.

Single upon entering Love is Blind: Italy, no prior romances surface publicly; his focus is now on Paselli's progression.

Stay tuned for more updates.