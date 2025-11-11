Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas deliver a show-stopping "Cell Block Tango" on Dancing with the Stars

Whitney Leavitt from Dancing with the Stars and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars turned 20 on Tuesday night, and it did so with the kind of flair only a show built on sequins, sweat, and spectacle could deliver.

The ballroom looked back on two decades of dance, but the night’s most electric moment came from Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, whose Argentine tango to Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango” stopped the show cold — and earned them a perfect 40 out of 40.

It was the final individual dance of the night, but it felt like a finale in itself: sharp, intense, and impossible to look away from.

Dancing with the Stars – 20th Birthday Party

For the anniversary special, every celebrity was tasked with performing a dance inspired by a past Dancing with the Stars freestyle.

Leavitt and Ballas chose Gabby Windey’s iconic “Cell Block Tango” — a bold pick that let them channel the musical’s dangerous edge while still keeping the choreography rooted in Argentine tango precision.

The result was a performance that combined drama with discipline.

Leavitt, who entered the week with two bonus points thanks to her top ranking in the previous round, moved across the floor with the focus of a finalist.

Ballas, returning to the franchise as one of its most respected pros, matched her energy beat for beat.

When the music stopped, the ballroom was already on its feet. Carrie Ann Inaba said:

“What are you doing after this show? Because I’m going to be your biggest fan and follow you wherever you go. That was such an incredibly passionate and precise dance. You were sticking that landing and you nailed it!”

Derek Hough followed, calling the performance “dripping in elegance and control.”

He went on to praise the “artistry” and “musicality” Leavitt brought to the tango. “It had it all!” he added, grinning.

Tom Bergeron, who returned to the judges’ panel for the special episode, told the pair he was “swept away” by what he saw.

Bruno Tonioli, never one to hold back, exclaimed,

“I knew you were a ruthless killer! Razor sharp focus, driven by passion. Your leg work and what you did today, really is worthy.” He finished by calling it the “best dance tonight.”

When the scores came in — four perfect 10s — it only confirmed what the room already knew.

A defining moment in Leavitt’s Dancing with the Stars journey

Leavitt's time on Dancing with the Stars isn't just another spotlight moment - so far, it’s become a chance to show she’s got depth beyond viral clips.

Known for her digital presence and Secret Lives of Mormon wives, she’s using this stage to shift how people see her, swapping quick fame for real skill.

While followers recognize her from posts and drama-filled episodes, now they’re watching her tackle tough routines, which builds respect one step at a time.

According to the judging panel, she has improved her technique while deepening her emotional range over time, and this tango seemed to pull it all together.

Though quieter than before, she moved with more weight behind every step. Working alongside Ballas has obviously played a big part in that rise.

The pair built a vibe where his old-school flair meets her modern energy - evident in each move and dip.

The performance carried a dramatic flair that matched the evening's festive vibe, yet underneath ran fierce rivalry.

Over the months, Leavitt’s path mixed ambition with moments away from competition.

Ever since tying the knot in 2018, now bringing up two kids, she's shared how her loved ones, plus her spiritual side, fuel her as she handles the pressures that come with the series.

She handles both sides well - yet stands out during performances - which is why fans can’t stop chatting about her this season.

Tuesday evening's show proved just how strong that push really is.

As the semifinals get closer, Leavitt and Ballas are hovering near first place with steady skill and sharp execution.

When the glitter stopped falling at Dancing with the Stars' 20-year party, one truth stood out: though the show was glancing at its past, Whitney Leavitt alongside Mark Ballas showed what's ahead - bold moves, tight control, and perfect execution.

Stay tuned for more updates.