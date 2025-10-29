Where was The Witcher season 4 filmed? All filming locations explored

A new actor is taking on the role of Geralt

In Netflix's The Witcher Season 4, Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, ushering in a new era for the fantasy series. This season which is planned to debut on October 30, 2025, carries on the storyline inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and establishes the events of the show's fifth and final season. Among the returning cast members are Joey Batey as Jaskier, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla (Ciri) of Cintra and Anya Chalotra as the powerful witch Yennefer of Vengerberg. Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart and James Purefoy as Stefan Skellen are new cast members.

Following their separation following Thanedd Island's collapse, the season centres on Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. Now travelling with a band of friends known as the Hansa, Geralt sets out on a perilous quest to get back together with Ciri, who has joined a gang called The Rats. The production team visited a number of stunning places in the United Kingdom to convey the beauty and peril of this war-torn world.

The Witcher Season 4 - Filming in England

Longcross Studios continued to serve as the production’s core, housing elaborate interior sets for the Nilfgaardian palace and mage chambers, expanding beyond the Kaer Morhen structures featured earlier in the series. Gloucestershire's Puzzlewood, an old forest that has also been featured in Star Wars and Doctor Who is one of the most famous outdoor settings. It was the ideal choice for the Hansa's journey through the monster-infested forest because of its mossy terrain and tangled roots.

The team used the picturesque riverbanks and Tudor architecture of Cotehele House in Cornwall to film sequences of the royal and sorcerer council. For horseback scenes, the Dartmoor National Park and Devon's Haytor Quarry were converted into expansive battlegrounds and broad plains. More sequences were shot at Surrey's Farnham Park and Chobham Common, which offer lush wooded settings for battle camps and ambushes. The crew also made use of Painshill Park's glistening cave-like attraction, The Crystal Grotto which was said to represent portals and magical ritual places.

The Witcher Season 4 - Filming in Wales

In Llanberis, a tranquil Welsh lake encircled by majestic peaks, the production moved north to Llyn Padarn. The boat scenes that portrayed Geralt's voyage through the canals of the Continent were shot here. The region's misty mornings and glistening rivers gave it just the right amount of mystique.

Additionally, sequences depicting the Hansa's journey through perilous terrain were filmed in Snowdonia National Park, namely in the vicinity of Llyn Gwynant, whose rocky cliffs and mountain trails were included. The show's magical image was enhanced by the natural beauty of the Welsh landscape, which gave the travelling scenes more cinematic depth.

The Witcher Season 4 - Filming in Surrey and Hampshire

Waverley Abbey, which is close to Farnham was transformed into a huge camp for war refugees, mirroring the mayhem caused by Nilfgaard's invasion. Magical battles and nighttime ambushes were filmed at the nearby Frensham Little Pond and Bourne Woods which were both utilised in Gladiator and The Crown.

The Hankley Common heathland was used as a flaming battlefield for extensive fight scenes involving Geralt and his companions, while the Muslim Burial Ground Garden in Woking was transformed into a magnificent royal courtyard for Nilfgaardian scenes. Additional scenes for The Witcher Season 4 were filmed at Thursley Common in Surrey which provided rugged, open terrain for the Hansa’s trek and battle sequences. The crew also utilised Dolbadarn Castle in Snowdonia, adding an ancient fortress backdrop to Wales’ mystical landscapes.

The Witcher Season 4 debuts on Netflix exclusively on October 30, 2025. Viewers can anticipate a magnificent, emotionally intense and visually captivating continuation of Geralt's narrative with Liam Hemsworth as the next Witcher.