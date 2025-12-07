Where was Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Cast of Spartacus: House Of Ashur (Image Via Getty Images)

The shooting of Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 predominantly took place in New Zealand, which helped to retain the visual style and atmosphere of the previous Spartacus series.

The team was based mainly in Auckland and used various locations around the city, as it provides a combination of diverse landscapes, dependable studio areas and professional local workers experienced with large-scale action projects.

The shooting started in July 2024 and lasted slightly more than three months, concluding in October 2024.

In Auckland, the crew constructed enormous sets that perfectly resembled the streets, arenas and battlefields of ancient Rome, and these became the locations for many outdoor scene shootings.

The nature of Auckland, with its woodlands, coastlines and large expanses, offered the roughness and drama that the series demanded.

A large portion of the interior shooting took place in the South Auckland studios, providing the crew with a controlled environment for battles, training and Roman settings.

The spacious soundstages and excellent equipment characterize these studios, which simplify the setup of complex action scenes.

West Auckland was another location where several shoots took place.

The stillness of its forests and rivers allowed the team to do larger constructions without noise from outside.

During their free time, some actors were spotted relaxing at Piha Beach, a popular spot along the west coast.

New Zealand was chosen again because the original series was filmed there.

Staying in the same country helped the new show keep a familiar look for longtime fans while updating the world for Ashur’s new story.

What is Spartacus: House of Ashur season 1 about?







Spartacus: House of Ashur is a new chapter set in an alternate timeline where Ashur survives the events of Spartacus: Vengeance.

Instead of dying, Ashur kills Spartacus, wins favor with Roman leaders and is rewarded with his own gladiator house.

The story follows his rise as he attempts to establish power in a world where strength, loyalty and fear reign supreme.

Ashur is joined by two body slaves, Hilara and Messia, and he works closely with Korris, the trainer responsible for preparing his fighters.

Even as Ashur gains status, the Roman elite looks down on him.

They view him as someone who earned his position through luck and betrayal, rather than through honor or skill.

The partnership between Ashur and Achillia, a brave gladiatrix whose power and charisma can disrupt the established order in the arena, intensifies the tension even further.

The alliance between them poses a direct threat to those rooting for Ashur’s downfall, thereby exacerbating the conflict.

Steven S. DeKnight, the original mastermind behind Spartacus, is the one who brings the show to life.

Hence, the style, tone and world-building are very much like the earlier series.

The show is an action-packed one, blending personal struggles with ambition, portraying how it can be a turning point for a character.

The narrative even goes further to expand the universe by revealing fresh aspects of Roman life, such as politics, arena culture and relationships, which either strengthen or weaken Ashur’s position.

The series combines grand war scenes with character-driven moments; thus, it is a strong continuation for fans who have followed the earlier seasons.

