Where was Playdate filmed? All filming locations revealed

A scene from Playdate (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

The action-comedy film Playdate, written by Neil Goldman and directed by Luke Greenfield, turns a routine suburban fathers’ outing into an explosion of chaos. Starring Kevin James and Alan Ritchson, the action comedy film released directly for digital streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2025.

The story follows Brian Jennings (James) and Jeff Eamon (Ritchson), the suburban fathers who plan a simple afternoon playdate for their young sons. However, things spiral out of control when a group of deadly mercenaries crash the event. As chaos erupts, the two dads rush to protect their children and uncover why they’ve been targeted.

Apart from James and Ritchson, supporting cast of the film includes Sarah Chalke as Emily, Alan Tudyk as Simon Maddox, Stephen Root as Gordon, Isla Fisher as Leslie, Benjamin Pajak as Lucas and Banks Pierce as CJ. Producers of the film include Jason Benoit, Mark Fasano, Luke Greenfield, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Sean Patrick O’Reilly.

Exploring the filming locations of Playdate

Playdate was primarily filmed in the region of British Columbia in Canada, in and around the city of Vancouver, between March and April 2024. Some of the prominent shooting locations of the Amazon MGM Studios production are presented in the following section.

North Vancouver





The peaceful suburban streets of North Vancouver served as the perfect backdrop for Playdate’s core family environment. Production kicked off on the first day at a residence along The Boulevard, which was used to portray the home of one of the movie’s central families. The location’s calm, neighborhood charm effectively reflected the film’s theme of ordinary domestic life disrupted by unexpected chaos.

Maple Ridge





Situated east of Vancouver, Maple Ridge’s Suburban Entertainment Hub served as a major filming site for Playdate, providing the backdrop for the movie’s family-centered scenes. In late March 2024, production took place at the local Cineplex Odeon theater, which was transformed with a sign reading “the kindest place on Earth.” This setup strongly hints that the theater is the pivotal location where the seemingly harmless playdate unravels into chaos, marking a key turning point in the film’s story.

Downtown Vancouver



Downtown Vancouver’s bustling business district served as the backdrop for Playdate’s high-intensity action scenes. Its energetic atmosphere and modern cityscape offered the perfect setting for the film’s fast-paced confrontations. With its mix of urban infrastructure and dynamic visuals, the area provided the ideal contrast to the movie’s quieter suburban moments, amplifying the tension and excitement during key action-comedy sequences.

Abbotsford



Filming for Playdate later shifted to Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley, where the crew captured action-packed scenes at Castle Fun Park. The Go-Kart Race Way served as the focal point for these sequences, delivering a lively blend of suburban chaos and high-octane excitement. This energetic location added a playful yet thrilling edge to the movie’s tone, enhancing its mix of comedy and action-driven storytelling.

How to watch Playdate

Playdate is available for viewers to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 12, 2025. Viewers will need a subscription to watch the film, prices of which start at $8.99/month. They can also avail a full Amazon Prime membership at $14.99/month or $139/year, gettting access to Prime Video and other Prime benefits.

Prime also offers discounted plans: a “Prime for Young Adults” option at $7.49/month or $69/year for ages 18-24, and a “Prime Access” plan at $6.99/month for qualifying government-assistance recipients.

