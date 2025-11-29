Where was Hamnet filmed? All filming locations explored

A scene from Hamnet (Image via X/@Hamnet)

Hamnet is a 2025 historical drama film written and directed by Chloé Zhao, co-written with author Maggie O'Farrell. The movie is based on O’Farrell’s 2020 bestselling novel of the same name. It is a fictionalized retelling of the family life of the great Elizabethan poet and playwright, William Shakespeare. After premiering at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival in August 2025, the movie received a limited theatrical release on November 26 and is set for a wider release on December 5, 2025.

The narrative follows the tragic story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Hathaway, whose lives are shattered when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet Shakespeare dies of the plague. As grief consumes the family, Agnes and William’s world fractures — their marriage, parenting and sense of hope. Through this sorrow and heartbreak, the film shows how the loss may have shaped Shakespeare’s art and inspired him to create Hamlet.

With a runtime of 125 minutes, the movie has managed to win over critics. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Hamnet has been certified ‘fresh' with a rating of 88%.

Exploring the filming locations of Hamnet

Weobley, Herefordshire, England

The black and white timbered village of Weobley served as a convincing stand in for Stratford upon Avon during the filming of Hamnet. Its well preserved Tudor architecture, combined with detailed period set dressing such as carts and hay allowed the production team to recreate an authentic late 16th century atmosphere. Streets were transformed to match the historical setting. Overall, the village’s unique aesthetic and historical charm made it an ideal filming location for the project.

Cwmmau Farmhouse, Herefordshire, England

The National Trust’s Cwmmau Farmhouse, a Grade II listed 15th century timber framed property was used as Hewlands Farm in Hamnet, representing the childhood home of Agnes, historically known as Anne Hathaway. Its authentic medieval architecture made it an ideal filming location. The production’s location fees directly supported conservation work at the farmhouse, helping prepare the site for upcoming public holiday bookings while also preserving its historical character for future visitors and cultural projects.

Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, England

The production of Hamnet built a custom 70% scale replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre to portray the playhouse as it would have appeared around 1600. This allowed filmmakers to recreate historical details accurately and film large crowd scenes with hundreds of extras resembling an authentic Elizabethan audience. They chose not to use the modern Shakespeare’s Globe in London, which is itself a 1997 reconstruction, opting instead for a fully controllable purpose built set.

Wales, United Kingdom

Production on Hamnet officially began in Wales on July 29, 2024 marking the start of principal photography. Although exact towns were not revealed, industry reports confirm that Wales served as the initial base for filming before the production unit continued work across Herefordshire. The region provided suitable historic landscapes for the film’s early sequences.

Meet the cast member of Hamnet

The main cast of Hamnet brings emotional depth to the film through its portrayal of Shakespeare’s family. Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes Shakespeare capturing a mother’s profound grief, while Paul Mescal plays her husband, William Shakespeare. Emily Watson appears as William’s mother, Mary Shakespeare, grounding the story with a strong maternal presence and Jacobi Jupe takes on the pivotal role of Hamnet, whose fate shapes the narrative. Supporting actors Joe Alwyn, Olivia Lynes and Bodhi Rae Breathnach contribute to the film’s intimate and moving exploration of love, family and legacy.

