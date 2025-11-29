Where was Eternity filmed? All filming locations explored

Cast of Eternity (Image Via Getty)

Eternity follows Joan, played by Elizabeth Olsen, as she enters the afterlife.

She is given one week to decide with whom she wants to spend eternity.

She can stay with her husband, Larry, whom she has been with for most of her life, or she can choose her first husband, Luke, who died years earlier and has been waiting for her.

The movie also stars Miles Teller, Callum Turner, John Early, Olga Merediz and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

It is directed and co-written by David Freyne.

The film was shot in 2024, and most of the work took place in British Columbia, Canada.

Filming began in May 2024 and ended in early July 2024.

The team selected locations that appeared calm and dreamlike, aligning with the afterlife setting depicted in the movie.

Production designer Zazu Myers spoke about the filming, saying the team enjoyed working in British Columbia.

She said the natural views helped them build the world of the movie.

The story takes place in a place called “the Junction,” depicted as a quiet space between life and the afterlife.

The makers wanted real locations that felt open, soft, and peaceful.

British Columbia offered beaches, forests and expansive outdoor areas that perfectly suited the mood of Joan’s journey.

Most of the scenes were filmed in Vancouver and Squamish.

These two places are renowned for their majestic mountains, pristine air and serene scenery.

The makers utilized beaches, bridges and public spaces to showcase Joan’s choices and memories.

The natural light and open spaces helped the film create a warm and emotional tone.

The real locations also added depth to Joan’s story, making her journey feel more authentic.

All filming locations used in Eternity







The team shot many scenes in Vancouver, a city close to beaches, parks and busy streets.

One of the places they used was Dundarave Beach in West Vancouver.

The beach features calm water, soft sand and a serene atmosphere.

Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller filmed scenes here.

They also filmed at Granville Station, located at 678 Dunsmuir Street.

A short scene was taped on one of the escalators inside the station.

The station is crowded most days and has long walkways, which worked well for the shot.

The cast and crew also filmed on a pier in Vancouver.

The exact pier was not named, but it gave the movie a clean and open view.

Another spot they used was the area near Southeast Marine Drive and Granville Street, which has wide roads and clear city views.

After they finished in Vancouver, the team moved to Squamish, a town north of the city.

Squamish is renowned for its towering mountains, pristine rivers and extensive forest areas.

One of the main filming spots was the Sea to Sky Gondola Summit Lodge.

From the summit, you can see mountains and valleys stretching far out.

Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner filmed key scenes here.

They also used the Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge, which is near the summit.

The bridge spans a narrow gap between high cliffs and is surrounded by lush, natural scenery.

The quiet and high setting made it a strong place for emotional scenes.

Both Vancouver and Squamish are common filming areas.

Many movies and shows utilise these locations because they are easily accessible and offer stunning views.

Eternity utilised these locations to create a soft and peaceful ambience that complemented Joan’s journey in the afterlife.

