Where is the real Christy Martin now? Former boxer's story returns to the spotlight

Director David Michod’s latest biopic movie, Christy, starring Sydney Sweeney in the titular role, was released on November 7, 2025, in more than 2,000 theaters worldwide. The movie focuses on the life of the celebrated American female boxer, Christy Martin, who faced numerous challenges throughout her life and ultimately rose to fame as a sportswoman.

Beyond the difficulties of building a career in a male-dominated sport, she endured domestic and emotional abuse from her husband, James V. Martin. She also faced the deeply personal challenge of confronting her own fears and ultimately embracing her identity as a lesbian woman.

Currently, as the CEO of Christy Martin Promotions, Christy manages boxing matches in North Carolina, Florida and several other Southern states.

She spends her time advocating for domestic abuse survivors and raising awareness regarding how diverse the range of abuse can be and how it differs from person to person. She retired from her sports career in 2012.

Exploring the current life and whereabouts of Christy Martin, the famed female boxer

Apart from the fact that she was perpetually on the receiving end of unkindness from the patriarchal society, Christy also had to come to terms with her own sexuality as a lesbian woman after struggling for many, many years.

Christy is now the CEO of Christy Martin Promotions, a boxing company she founded in 2016.

Ever since she professionally retired from boxing in 2012, she has also advocated for more women to actively play the sport, as well as speaking out against the evils of domestic abuse and going to events as their keynote speaker to deliver lectures on the survivors of domestic and emotional abuse.

Christy embraced her sexuality as a lesbian and began a relationship with her old boxing rival, Lisa Holewyne, and the couple got married in 2014.

Christy has spoken out several times regarding how James used to threaten to kill her if she ever left him and how she had lived almost 20 years in fear for her life, but now, being with Lisa, has changed her definition of love for her.

