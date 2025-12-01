When will REI Cyber Monday 2025 sale end? Timings, deals, and more explored

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 19: REI is opening it's first store in the District of Columbia, photographed on October 19, 2016. The grand opening is this Friday.REI, the Seattle-based outdoor gear/lifestyle store is opening a Washington, DC location, it's first. It has several store in the suburbs. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

REI Cyber Monday deals end at midnight on December 1, 2025. The deals are still live on the outdoor recreation company’s website, and savvy shoppers can check out great deals on outdoor gear, apparel, running shoes, and hiking boots. REI is offering up to 56% off a wide range of products from Patagonia, Yeti, The North Face, and Hoka, among others.

The winter season is on the horizon, and REI offers insulated jackets, parkas and thermal base layer tops.

The markdowns on clothing items also extend to accessories and equipment for hiking, travel, and camping, including wheeled luggage and soft coolers.

More details on REI’s Cyber Monday deals

An Expedition X-Latt insulated jacket from Fjallraven is currently on sale for $150.49, down from $215, on the website. Classic Chelsea boots in stylish brown are on sale for $178.49 from $209.95.

A pair of Altra women’s running shoes in earthy hues is priced at $101.49, down from $145. The men’s version in earthy green is the same.



Smartwool outdoor socks with cushioning have been discounted by 40% and now sell for $12.99, down from $22.

The REI Co-op women’s ribbed jacket in pretty pink is now $77.39, down from $129.



A pair of Snartwool Merino base layer bottoms for women is now $86.19, down from $115. The bestselling HOKA Bondi 9 running shoes are available for $140.93 from $175.

The Solo Stove Bonfire fire pit with stand is on sale for $280, down from its original price of $350.

A Yeti M30 Hopper soft cooler is now $281, down from $350. A water filter and purifier bottle from Grayl GeoPress is now selling for $80, down from $100.

REI Co-op members can apply the code CYBER2025 to save an extra 25% on one eligible item from the website. New REI co-op members can earn a $30 single-use promo card.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more information on Cyber Monday deals.