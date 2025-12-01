When will IKEA Cyber Monday 2025 sale end? Dates and more explored

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 26: The exterior of an Ikea furniture store is seen on February 26, 2024 in Round Rock, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

IKEA Cyber Monday deals have been extended and will end on December 2, 2025. The furniture retailer is offering amazing price slashes on minimalist, modern and well-designed furniture. In addition to the big-ticket items, such as kitchen cabinets, furniture, and storage, IKEA also sells home decor items, fake plants, and gadgets.



Savvy shoppers also save up to 50% on “Last Chance” deals, which include beds, tables, chairs and more.

Are you looking to upgrade your home just in time for the holidays? Or just searching for the perfect Holiday gifts for friends and family? IKEA’s got you covered.

More details on IKEA’s Cyber Monday deals

The furniture and home decor retailer has a sleek white table available on its website for $159.99, down from its original price of $229.99.

An Ingatorp extendable table in grey is selling for half its original price—$249.99, down from $499.99.

A black extendable table is on sale for 33% off, now $299.99 from $449.99.

An EKBY ALEX shelf with drawers is on sale for $45 from $65. The PÄRUP 4-seater, available in beautiful yellow, is now discounted to $839 from $1,199.

A 5-seater from MORABO, in dark blue, is selling for $1,479, down from $2,199. A cushion gray pillow is selling for as low as $2.99. An LED lighting chain is available for $9.99 from $14.99.

Prices have also been taken off some beverages on the website. Buying 20 pieces of the Mulled fruit drink and the DRYCK BUBBEL PÄRON saves you 20% off the original price.

IKEA family members will enjoy free shipping on small orders of home accessories, decor, and small furniture over $50 to their homes or any convenient pickup location.

Family members and Business Network members get free delivery on orders above $299.

IKEA is hosting an all-you-can-eat buffet on December 12, 2025, at its local stores. Check the brand’s website for more information.