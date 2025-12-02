When was Dignitas founded? Assisted suicide organization's founder Ludwig Minelli dies by the same method days before his 93rd birthday

Ludwig Minelli was also a journalist in the past (Image via Getty)

Ludwig Minelli, 92, died last week on Saturday, November 29. Well-known as the founder of Dignitas in 1998, his demise was a result of assisted suicide, as per a press release from the company.

The former journalist was supposed to celebrate his birthday this week. The announcement from Dignitas featured everything about Ludwig’s journey over the years. It referred to the circumstances leading to the formation of Dignitas, saying that they intend to prevent suicide attempts among the general public.

Apart from that, the news release addressed the legal issues with which Ludwig Minelli was involved for a long time. The initial statement reads:

“Minelli had already expanded the association’s board by several persons some years ago, planned succession for a seamless transition, and ensured the association’s operational continuity.”

The organization even referred to their future goals following the death of Minelli, as it says:

“The DIGNITAS team will continue to manage and develop the association in the spirit of its founder as a professional and combative international organization for self-determination and freedom of choice in life and at the end of life.”

The company was launched intending to help people dealing with terminal disease or some form of physical or mental health issues. Dignitas aimed to provide medically assisted suicide to such individuals. Apart from that, the organization even tries to offer care for the same people and fight for legislation linked to laws about the right to die for any person, as per People magazine.

Ludwig Minelli was active in various other fields: Formation of Dignitas and more explained

The BBC stated that the Zurich, Switzerland native had always supported the concept of the right to die throughout his career. He later used the same as a slogan for Dignitas after its launch. The company’s arrival even led to criticism of Minelli in Switzerland for various reasons.

The press release from Dignitas says that Ludwig Minelli originally joined a newspaper called Tat at the beginning of his journey and later became a part of a news magazine, Der Spiegel. Both publications were from Switzerland. Before the launch of Dignitas, he started a non-profit membership association known as the Swiss Society for the European Convention on Human Rights.

The establishment of Dignitas emerged when Ludwig was working for Peter Holenstein, the managing director of EXIT. Minelli was the latter’s legal advisor, who was working to include the prevention of suicide attempts in the list of tasks for the organization. However, the effort failed.

The company’s latest news release says that after Dignitas was formed, Minelli witnessed that individuals who were suffering from health issues and other things wanted to live for a long time.

Ludwig Minelli’s organization also acquired a judgment of the European Court of Human Rights around 10 years ago, which recognized the rights of any individual to decide on how or when they want to end their life. Notably, the decision was under the protection of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to the BBC, Dignitas also helped people who were not from Switzerland in case the facility of assisted death was not allowed in their respective countries. Back in 2010, Ludwig Minelli told the outlet in an interview that his organization followed certain rules when it comes to assisted suicide. He was questioned whether he would help anyone who wants to die, even if they did not have any health issues or other problems.

“Of course. For instance a very old person which has no illnesses at all, has some difficulties because in old age you will have some difficulties, has no longer family, has no longer friends. Why should we say no?,” he replied.

Ludwig Minelli kept his personal life away from the spotlight over the years. However, he was a father of two daughters, as stated by SWI.