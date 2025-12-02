When is SNL returning Live On NBC? Details explored

Image via Getty

SNL will return exclusively on NBC on Saturday, December 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. As per Deadline, the upcoming Christmas episode of SNL, which will also be the last one of the year, will reportedly feature the “joke swap between Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che where the duo write jokes for each other.”

Saturday Night Live Season 51 had star studded guest hosts so far, including Miles Teller, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Amy Poehler, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell.

The long running late night show was on a short break for the Thanksgiving holiday, but is all set to come back for a “trio of shows to close out the year in a wickedly-spectacular way.”

Former SNL host Melissa McCarthy is all set to return after a long time

Melissa McCarthy is all set to come back on the SNL stage after a long time. The actress last starred on May 13, 2017 with Musical Guest Haim. The actress surprised audiences with an unexpected appearance in season 50.

Viewers got a pleasant surprise when they saw Mccarthy in the "Parking Lot Altercation" sketch. She has hosted in the show six times while making her debut as a host on October 1, 2011, where she shared a dance with Kristen Wiig in her monologue.

McCarthy later returned in 2013, where she appeared on the “Outside the Lines" sketch with Bill Hader.”

In an Interview with Howard Stern, the Bridesmaids actress talked about her appearance in the SNL 40 special:

“That was the most nervous...I was shaking before the door opened," McCarthy recalled. "I really don't do that. I started shaking so hard that somebody goes, 'Are you okay?' I couldn't get my legs under me. My legs were bouncing. My head started going.” My husband said, 'If you're doing him, with how you feel about him, he would go as hard as possible and go like a freight train. Freight train, freight train,'" she said. "I was like, 'For him, I'm just going to go.'"

More about SNL's December 6 musical guest

The musical guest for the next episode that will air on December 6 is Dijon Duenas. Dijon is a musician who had earlier produced and co-wrote several songs on Justin Bieber's 2025 Swag album, that appeared on the song "Devotion."

The notable artist released his sophomore album, Baby, in August 2025.

Dijon later made his acting debut in the role of a member of the revolutionary group the French 75 in Paul Thomas Anderson's movie One Battle After Another.

Pete Davidson recently surprised audiences as he made an appearance on SNL. While talking about the experience, the former SNL member said:

“I had a great time hosting last time, and anytime you get that call, it’s an honor and a privilege,” he added. “It’s always relevant, it’s a hot show. People look forward to it, and the cast is great.”

Pete Davidson was an SNL cast member from 2014-2022. The actor had later returned to host the sketch comedy series, while making several cameos over the years.

