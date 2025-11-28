When does Samsung Black Friday sale end? Timeline explored

Close-up of sign with logo on facade of the regional headquarters of electronics company Samsung in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, October 28, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Black Friday sales were officially live on November 28, 2025, but several brands already began offering discounted prices before and will continue till November ends or early December. Samsung’s Black Friday sales end on December 1, 2025, in both the US and Canada.



The South Korean multinational company began offering discounted products in Canada on November 6 and in America on November 11. It has become a trend for several companies’ Black Friday sales to run into Cyber Monday or the week after.

If you plan on shopping for the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the sleekest OLED TV screen this season, now’s the time to browse through their products as stocks won’t last.

Samsung Black Friday 2025 deals explored

Samsung is offering mouthwatering deals on its bestselling products for a limited time. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB, often referred to as the ultimate Android phone, is now selling for $859, down from $1,419.

You save $560 when you shop and get a free upgrade to 512GB storage when you shop on the brand’s website.



The Samsung Galaxy A56, one of the best budget phones from Samsung, boasts AI features and strong battery life, and is currently on sale for $150 off with a trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 512GB is on sale for $1,399 from $2,119. You get $720 off the original price and a free upgrade to 512GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with WiFi/256GB is now $999, down from $1,199, on the Samsung website. The impressive product features an AMOLED display, S Pen support and AI-powered features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which boasts an elevated design, strong battery life, a rotating bezel, and a customizable Action button, is now selling for $399 instead of $499.99.

The Watch Ultra 2025 was $649 but is now $449 on the brand’s website. It features a 47mm display, a built-in Galaxy AI, and an impressive 590mAh battery.

