When does Pandora Black Friday 2025 sale end? Timeline explored

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - APRIL 19: A woman walks past a Pandora jewellery retail store on the Carrer de Sant Miquel on April 19, 2024 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Pandora is offering more than 50% off in its Black Friday sales, which began on November 13, 2025. The jewelry company’s Black Friday discounts will end on December 2, 2025. Pandora, which reportedly makes 40% of its annual revenue from Holiday and Black Friday shopping, has several designs in store for the 2025 season.

Pandora’s Chief Commercial Officer, Massimo Basei, revealed that the brand predicted steep competition this Black Friday season in an interview with Reuters. Basei said,

"The market in general is becoming more promotional, more aggressive. We all read the news about inflation... and since we are a brand that speaks to the masses, of course, we feel it."

The brand is offering lab-grown diamond pendant necklaces at half their original price and other bestselling products at more than half their original price. Its newly launched Stranger Things collection is offered at a 50% discount.

More details about Pandora’s Black Friday sales

A Stranger Things glow-in-the-dark Heart charm is priced on the website for $41.99 from $85. The Upside Down Dangle charm from the same collection is now selling for $48.99, down from its original price of $98. The Run Dangle charm is also available for $54.99, down from $110.

The bestselling Heart Cuban chain bracelet is now selling for $156.99, down from $225. The Holiday Bell dangle charm is available for $39.99 from $80. An engravable Heart charm costs only $35.99 from $45. The popular Mother-Daughter Splittable Heart Charm and Bracelet Set is now selling for $107.98, down from $155.

The ME Freehand Heart mini dangle charm is now selling for $14.99, down from $30. The Happy Birthday To You charm bracelet set is now available for $118.98, down from $170.

The Disney Frozen’s Queen Elsa & Anna ring set is now selling at a 30% discount, down to $170.98 from $245. Shop the Disney Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Snake chain bracelet at $193.99 from $278.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more Black Friday updates.