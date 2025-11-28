When does Kindle Unlimited Black Friday 2025 deal end? Dates and more details explored

A man is seen using the Amazon Kindle application on an iPad on November 2, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Amazon began its Black Friday sales on November 20, 2025, offering sweet deals on various products, including their Kindle Unlimited subscription. The retail giant’s Black Friday sales, which include its Kindle Unlimited offers, end on December 1, 2025.



Kindle Unlimited Black Friday offers access to millions of ebooks and thousands of audiobooks for significantly less than the regular price. For book lovers, finishing up on their reading list is a great way to pass the time and enjoy the Holidays.



The current Kindle Unlimited deals help avid readers save more, even as they gain access to more books.

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited Black Friday 2025 deals explored

Book lovers can save 97% with the three-month subscription offer, now available for $0.99 instead of its original price of $35.97.

The deal went live on November 28, 2025, and book lovers received their first three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1, regardless of whether they were new or existing members.

It was an upgrade from the $1 for two months deal offered on November 20. You don’t need a Kindle device to enjoy the deal, as it’s accessible via the Kindle app on your phone or tablet.

Please note that the $1 offer is only valid for the first three months of your Kindle subscription and will be renewed at the original price of $11.99 a month unless you cancel.



While the Kindle Unlimited deal is accessible to anyone with a free Amazon account, you can only get other Kindle Unlimited deals, free and fast shipping on Amazon orders as an Amazon Prime member.



The Amazon Kindle 2024 is now available on the retailer’s website for $79.99, down from its original price of $109.99.

The latest model of the Kindle boasts faster performance, a higher contrast ratio, and a perfect size for handheld reading.

