When does GameStop Cyber Monday 2025 sale end? Timeline explored

Facade with sign and logo at Game Stop video gaming store in Dublin, California, August 23, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

GameStop’s Cyber Monday deals are still live on their website and might extend till December 2, 2025. The Cyber Week sales have helped game enthusiasts save $100 on select PlayStation consoles and bundles, as well as the VR2 Horizon.



They also got to enjoy $100 discount on a pre-owned Nintendo Switch OLED. GameStop is a popular stop for gaming fans and for good reason.

The retailer’s holiday sales present the perfect opportunity for gamers to upgrade their consoles, purchase video game accessories, or snag collectibles associated with their favorite games.

More details on GameStop’s Cyber Monday deals

GameStop is offering buy two, get one free promotions on their pre-owned games, including the Battlefield 6 PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X, and the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch.



The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition is now selling for $399.99, down from $499.99. The Ghost of Yotei Gold version limited edition bundle is now priced at $499.99, down from $599.99.



The ASTRO BOT PlayStation 5 has been discounted to $40 from $59.99. The Lost Soul Aside is selling the same discount.

The Stellar Blade for PlayStation 5 is currently available for $40, down from $69.99.

The white and black versions of the PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Gaming Headset are now $129.99, down from $149.99. The PULSE Explore gaming earbuds are now selling for $169.99, down from $199.99.

The Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller is now $169.99 from $199.99.



You can save $50 when you purchase the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset for $249.99, down from $299.99. The PowerA enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo, which initially went for $69.99, is now $40k.

A PowerA Slim case for the Nintendo Switch is just $19.99.

GameStop is also selling holiday sweaters. The Five Nights at Freddy’s Holiday Sweater is priced at $20 from $49.99.

The Spider-Man version has also received the same treatment. Discounts also apply to select Seagate storage cards, Turtle Beach accessories, PowerA controllers and PDP Riffmaster guitars.