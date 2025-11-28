When does Audible Black Friday offer end? Date explored

The Amazon Audible book listening logo is seen in this photo illustration on 23 November, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Black Friday 2025 offers a variety of products and services, and the Audible deal is one that book lovers particularly enjoy. Offering three months of access to unlimited audiobooks for next to nothing, Audible’s Black Friday deal, which began in early November, will end on December 1, 2025.



With an audible subscription, book lovers will enjoy audio versions of their favorite books, thousands of podcasts, and Audible Originals. Membership rights include selecting an audiobook each month to keep forever.



Audible recently launched a full-cast Harry Potter audiobook, providing fans with an additional reason to subscribe to membership deals and immerse themselves in the popular fantasy franchise.

More details on Audible’s Black Friday deals

Audible’s Black Friday membership plan is just $0.99 per month for the first three months. This discounted subscription saves you 93% of the regular price of $14.95.

You’ll also get $20 credit for Audible.com as a bonus, which will be sent to your email after signing up.



Your membership auto-renews for $0.99 per month for three months, then $14.95 per month after the introductory period. Two Audible membership plans are available to choose from. Audible Plus and Audible Plus Premium.

Audible Plus is an entry-level plan that requires a regular $7.95 monthly fee for instant access to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and exclusive podcast series.

Audible Plus Premium, on the other hand, offers members one free title from the library to keep, in addition to all the benefits of the Audible Plus plan.

You can download the app to any of your devices and switch between them without losing your progress. You can also sync your Audible app with your Kindle to switch between reading and listening.



The limited-time offer is available exclusively through Amazon and doesn’t require a promo code. You have the option to cancel at any time after the promotional period ends.

